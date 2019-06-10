CeeLo Green Signs With APA

APA has signed CeeLo Green for representation in all areas. The musician, singer, songwriter, producer television personality and actor is repped by Alex Chaykin at the agency and continues to be managed by Larry Mestel at Primary Wave.

Green’s music career started as a member of Atlanta’s Goodie Mob, which formed in 2001 and reunited with for the 2013 album “Age Against The Machine.” Segueing to a solo career, Green’s 2010 hit “Forget You” (aka “F–k You”) won a Grammy Award for best Urban/Alternative performance and was certified gold in the U.S. and beyond. As one-half of Gnarls Barkley, along with revered producer Danger Mouse, the duo saw a global smash in “Crazy,” which was released in 2006 and went on to top multiple charts around the world.

As for his television pedigree, Green served as a coach on the first four seasons of the NBC series “The Voice” alongside Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. He has also been seen on “Anger Management” and “American Dad” in addition to high profile performances on The Grammy Awards (with The Muppets) and Super Bowl 2012 where he joined Madonna for the halftime show.

Other recent signings to APA include Mark McGrath and Sugar Ray and Sublime With Rome.