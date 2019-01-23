×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

As ‘Cats’ Starts Production, Downtown Lands Admin Deal for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Music (EXCLUSIVE)

A film adaptation of the long-running musical stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Judi Dench, among others.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
cats logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of www.catsthemusical.com

Downtown Music Publishing has entered into a multi-year publishing administration deal with Faber Music, which represents the musical repertoire from “Cats,” the beloved and long-running Broadway sensation currently being turned into a feature film starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Judi Dench, among others. The Universal picture, directed by Tom Hooper, recently started production and is slated for release in Dec. 2019.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the music of “Cats” is rooted in the poetry collection “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot. The stage show’s Broadway and London runs both broke records with the U.K. production launching in 1981 and in New York the following year. The former ran for 21 years and the latter nearly as long, winning seven Tony Awards.

Downtown’s deal with Faber, which includes royalty collection and marketing, covers the U.S. and Canada.

“We’ve chosen Downtown Music as our North American partner for ‘Cats’ because of their cutting edge approach to rights management and creative commitment,” said Richard Paine, Faber Music’s Director of Commercial Rights and Business Affairs, in announcing the signing. “’Cats’ is an important title for us, and this is an exciting time for Downtown to start working with it, with Universal’s film of the show now in production. We’re delighted to be working with them, and hope that this will be the start of an expanding relationship with Downtown.”

Related

Downtown is home to such noted film and musical composers as Hans Zimmer, Atticus Ross, Marco Beltrami, Trevor Rabin, Heitor Pereira, Anthony Newley and the late Sir George Martin. The company also counts music from “A Star is Born,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Porgy and Bess” and “12 Years a Slave”

Added Roberto Neri, Managing Director of Downtown’s London office: “We are honored and delighted that Faber have entrusted us to represent the musical works from ‘Cats.’ Downtown will continue to protect these legacy songs, [while] providing unparalleled monetization and further exploitation opportunities.”

The show’s signature song, “Memory,” with lyrics by Trevor Nunn, was originally sung on stage by Elaine Paige; a recording she made of the tune became a top 10 hit in England in 1981, well before a cast album came out. In subsequent years, “Memory” has been most associated with Barbra Streisand, who recorded a Lloyd Webber-produced version of the song, also in 1981, and has included it in her concert tours. Barry Manilow had an adult contemporary hit with “Memory” in 1983. Susan Boyle revived it to great effect in 2009 on “Britain’s Got Talent” and recorded a studio version several years later.

The original London cast album of “Cats” became a sensation after its release in 1983 and was certified platinum five years later.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More Music

  • cats logo

    As 'Cats' Starts Production, Downtown Lands Admin Deal for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Music (EXCLUSIVE)

    Downtown Music Publishing has entered into a multi-year publishing administration deal with Faber Music, which represents the musical repertoire from “Cats,” the beloved and long-running Broadway sensation currently being turned into a feature film starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Judi Dench, among others. The Universal picture, directed by Tom Hooper, recently [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Beyond 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 2018 Was a Record Sync Year for Queen

    As “Bohemian Rhapsody” approaches a landmark $800 million at the global box office, another Queen milestone quietly took place in 2018. With appearances in nationwide campaigns for Amazon, Ram Trucks, Google, Peloton, Silk Almondmilk and many more, Queen’s music was licensed by more blue-chip brands than any other calendar year. And in the first few [...]

  • Erykah Badu Gets in Twitter Fight

    Erykah Badu Gets in Twitter Fight With ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Executive Producer

    Three days after making a widely criticized statement that she was “praying for” R. Kelly, Erykah Badu got into a Twitter spat with Dream Hampton, executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” the Lifetime docuseries that has rallied public outcry against the singer over longstanding sexual-misconduct accusations against him. It all began when a user named [...]

  • Kew Media Sells Beatles, Pendergrass, Hip-Hop

    NATPE: Kew Media Sells Beatles, Pendergrass, and Hip-Hop Shows into Latin America

    Kew Media Distribution has sold over 100 hours of programming to buyers in Latin America it announced at the ongoing NATPE programming market in Miami. Pay-TV platform operator DirecTV has bought a package from Kew that includes feature documentaries “Active Measures,” about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and “Divide and Conquer: The Story [...]

  • Jimi Hendrix sound check Monterey Pop

    Film Constellation Adds ‘Show Me the Picture’ to Berlin Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales and financing house Film Constellation has added Alfred George Bailey’s feature documentary “Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall” to its Berlin market slate, ahead of the film’s SXSW premiere. Submarine Entertainment is handling distribution in North America. The film charts the life of American photographer James Joseph Marshall, whose work [...]

  • Ariana GrandeBillboard's 13th Annual Women in

    Ariana Grande Announces Tracklist for 'Thank U, Next'

    Ariana Grande has provided material for a thousand memes with the release of the tracklist for her fifth studio album, “Thank U, Next.” According to an Instagram post, the tracklist for the upcoming album, to be released February 8, is as follows: Imagine Needy NASA Bloodline Fake Smile Bad Idea Make Up Ghostin In My [...]

  • DJ Snake Ozuna Selena Gomez Cardi

    Hitmaker of the Month: How Geffen's Neil Jacobson Took 'Taki Taki' to the Finish Line

    DJ Snake’s bilingual banger, “Taki, Taki,” is the latest reggaeton track to become a bona fide pop hit thanks to an alignment of stars (Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B) and the guidance of Geffen Records president Neil Jacobson. “There’s somewhat of an inexact science to making collaborative records like this,” says Jacobson, the veteran A&R [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad