×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Carlyle Group, Investors in Taylor Swift Catalog, Address Scooter Braun Drama (Sort Of)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kewsong Lee, co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity fund whose assets include a minority investment in Big Machine Label Group, the record company that’s home to Taylor Swift’s catalog, spoke to CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” on Wednesday. During the interview, held at the Goldman Sachs Financial Conference, host Wilfred Frost asked the business executive about the company’s stand on the singer’s battle with Scooter Braun.

For the most part, Lee deflected addressing the drama, telling the business news outlet, “She’s an incredibly talented performer and wonderful artist,” and adding that he’s “not involved in the day-to-day of all of our portfolio companies” but has “every confidence in the world that is going to turn out to be a successful investment.”

Pressed on what Frost called “the more emotional human arguments that also apply here,” Lee answered: “When you are in an investing business, you have all sorts of risks, from regulatory to financing. And these risks are no different. They’re peculiar or particular to this industry. But we are well experienced in terms of managing through and working with our management teams to try to get to great outcomes.”

Pointing to a tweet by Senator Elizabeth Warren which suggested that Swift is “one of many whose work has been threatened by a private equity firm,” Lee was asked if private equity gets a bad rap to which he agreed. “I do think private equity is a misunderstood industry. We have an enormous value-added function in the economy because of the returns that we are providing to first responders, teachers, folks in unions. And we provide the returns that enable these people, grandmothers, grandfathers, to retire comfortably. And that’s a little bit understood, but what’s really not really understood is the role that we play in our companies. But it is darn value-added. And I think that story is probably something that needs to be better communicated.”

Lee was also asked about the trade war with China, to which he answered:  I think we are in a period of time where construction engagement is going to be needed, maybe on a multilateral basis, to find fair standards that work for international — on an international standards basis, where we have healthy competition, where we have free flow capitol and smart regulations, so that these ecosystems can learn to coexist and mutually prosper.”

Lee also touted the cultural changes that have been made at Carlyle since he came in a CEO two years ago. “We have made huge strides in pushing diversity and division,” he said. “We’re already one of the leaders in diversity, with almost half of our assets are managed by women. 50% of our new employees are women. And, the essence of our business is to make great investment decisions.”

Watch the full interview below:

More Music

  • Carlyle Group, Investors in Taylor Swift

    Carlyle Group, Investors in Taylor Swift Catalog, Address Scooter Braun Drama (Sort Of)

    Kewsong Lee, co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity fund whose assets include a minority investment in Big Machine Label Group, the record company that’s home to Taylor Swift’s catalog, spoke to CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” on Wednesday. During the interview, held at the Goldman Sachs Financial Conference, host Wilfred Frost asked the business executive [...]

  • Deadliest Catch - Crab Fishing In

    Discovery Networks Corners Composers in Music Royalties Battle

    Shows on the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, HGTV and Food Network may sound very different in the coming months. That’s because Discovery Networks, which owns those and other cable channels, is instituting a new pay policy that virtually assures no composer currently working on their programs will do so after Dec. 31. Discovery has informed [...]

  • Neon-Hum-Jonathan-Hirsch

    Sony Music Invests in Podcast Production Firm Neon Hum

    In its latest move into the podcast biz, Sony Music Entertainment announced a strategic investment in podcast production house Neon Hum. Founded by podcast producer Jonathan Hirsch (pictured above), L.A.-based Neon Hum has helped create multiple podcast hits including MSNBC’s “Bag Man” with Rachel Maddow, Dateline NBC’s “The Thing About Pam,” Wondery’s “Room 20,” Crooked [...]

  • Post Malone, Foo Fighters, More Join

    Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Many More Join Pharrell’s 2020 Something in the Water Festival

    Pharrell Williams today announced the music lineup for the second year of his acclaimed “Something in the Water,” a multi-day music festival and cultural experience taking place in his hometown of Virginia Beach over the weekend of April 24-26, 2020. A$AP Rocky, Baby Rose, Bae Worldwide, Banks, Beck, Brittany Howard, Buddy, Chad Hugo, Chance the Rapper, Clipse, EarthGang, [...]

  • Juice Wrld’s Mother Gives Statement: ‘Addiction

    Juice Wrld’s Mother Gives Statement: ‘Addiction Knows No Boundaries’

    In the first statement from Juice Wrld’s family after the rapper died on Sunday, his mother, Carmella Wallace, spoke of his struggles with addiction, which he addressed in many of his songs. “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” she said to TMZ. [...]

  • Harry Styles Fine Line Album

    Harry Styles' 'Fine Line': Album Review

    Harry Styles has chosen to use his superpowers for good and not evil. These powers were vested in him by the superstar status of One Direction, which with each passing month sets new records for longest hiatus ever, even as its members meander in multiple directions. The most satisfying of these detours has been Styles’ [...]

  • K-pop singer Goo Ha-ra Suicide

    String of Suicides Highlights the Pressures on Young Entertainers in South Korea

    Less than two weeks after 28-year-old K-pop singer Goo Ha-ra — known professionally as Hara — was found dead in her home on Nov. 24 in a suspected suicide, South Korean pop star Kang Daniel posted a series of troubling messages on his fan portal. “Someone please save me,” he wrote on Dec. 3. “Everything [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad