Cardi B's Anti-Government Shutdown Rant Is Now a Pretty Hot Song

Jem Aswad

Cardi B
CREDIT: RMV/Shutterstock

Cardi B’s Instagram messages usually have a solid cadence to them, and meme savants the Gregory Brothers have turned their songifying skills to her passionate rant against President Trump and the GOP over the government shutdown. Titled “Yeah B—h / Nah B—h,” the short clips mashes up several of Cardi’s lines with the beat from her 2017 starmaking hit, “Bodak Yellow.” A rep for Cardi did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment, although the rapper posted about the shutdown again on Thursday night (below).

Soo many people under my comments talking about I shouldn’t talk politics ,I don’t know what I’m talking about , I’m dumb ! Well I know alittle something something..I know 800,000 federal government workers won’t be getting paid till the shutdown is over and government assistants program are shutdown as well as in NO WELFARE , NO WIC,SECTION 8 .I know it’s a little boring to watch the news but it won’t kill ya to visit some IG pages of people that talk about what’s going on in our community like @shaunking @tamikadmallory and shiiieeett sometimes uncle snoop and Charlamgne be saying some shit that goes over ya heads .PAY ATTENTION !!! This can go on for months and it will affect our homes and Country .

Cardi’s original message, posted Wednesday, called out the U.S. government for the shutdown that began Dec. 22.

“Trump is now ordering federal workers to go back to work without getting paid,” said Cardi, who went on to defend Obama’s shutdown in 2013, noting that it was “for healthcare.” In her signature delivery, she argued, “So your grandma could check her blood pressure and y’all bitches could go check y’all pussy at the gynecologist without no motherf—ing problem. … Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f—ing wall. We really need to take this serious.”

“Bitch, I’m scared,” she concluded. “This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f—ing work to not get motherf—ing paid.”

 

