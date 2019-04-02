×
Cardi B, Travis Scott to Headline Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival

Cardi B
CREDIT: RMV/Shutterstock

Travis Scott and Cardi B will headline Jay-Z’s eighth annual “Made in America” festival over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia, Roc Nation announced today. They will be joined by Juice Wrld, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Pink Sweat$, Jacob Banks, Kaytranada, Grace Carter, Kayzo, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Hippie Sabotage, SG Lewis (performing a DJ set), MadeinTYO, DaBaby, Amber Mark, Megan Thee Stallion, Kasai, Channel Tres, Elephante, Phantoms, Set Mo, 99 Neighbors and Calboy.

The festival will take place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at its usual location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, and will be livestreamed on TIDAL.com/MIA.

“A primary goal of Made in America is to have a positive impact on the communities involved,” the announcement reads. “Since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated $102.8 million in economic impact for the city.”

Produced by Roc Nation, this year’s festival will once again benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner.  A portion of net proceeds will also support The Reform Alliance.

Tidal and American Express card members will have access to a special ticket presale that began today at 10 am ET and continues through Thursday, April 4 at 10pm ET. Tidal members will also have access to an array of exclusive benefits.

Tickets are available to the general public beginning on Friday, April 5 at 10am ET at Ticketmaster.com.

