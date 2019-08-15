×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B Talks Police Brutality, Student Debt With Bernie Sanders in Nail Salon

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rapper Cardi B hosted Senator Bernie Sanders for a video interview at The TEN nail bar in Detroit, an appropriate venue for a musician known to sport some serious claws. Cardi and the 2020 presidential candidate discussed everything from reinstating and expanding the DACA program to fixing student debt by placing a “modest” speculation tax on Wall Street. The clip was released through Bernie Sanders’ YouTube channel on Thursday.

At the start of the video, Sanders addresses his cyber-audience, saying that the two are there to talk about “some of the most important issues that impact you.”

Cardi, who often uses her social media channels to chat about her political leanings, recently posted an Instagram video telling her fans to ask questions of a Democratic candidate. She then used those questions to fuel her 11-minute video interview with Sanders, highlighting issues such as police brutality, student debt, immigration and minimum wages in America. Cardi even spoke about her admiration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, citing his efforts to fix an economy decimated by a depression and affected by the inevitable need “to fund” World War II.

“I want to tell my millions of followers, we’re here to educate you guys. I hope your questions have been answered. Let’s just get more educated, please, let’s put our focus on this term’s elections because I don’t think people understand how serious it is,” said Cardi.

“Cardi, can I just say one thing before we get off?” Sanders chimes in at the end of the video. “A lot of people moan and groan, right? They don’t like Donald Trump, they don’t like the low wages. They don’t like spending 50 percent of their income on housing. They don’t like student debt. They don’t like the fact that they can’t go to college. But all of that moaning and groaning and complaining doesn’t mean anything unless we change the system. Young people have got to get involved in the political process.”

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Cardi BSwisher Sweets Spark Award, Arrivals,

    Cardi B Talks Police Brutality, Student Debt With Bernie Sanders in Nail Salon

    Rapper Cardi B hosted Senator Bernie Sanders for a video interview at The TEN nail bar in Detroit, an appropriate venue for a musician known to sport some serious claws. Cardi and the 2020 presidential candidate discussed everything from reinstating and expanding the DACA program to fixing student debt by placing a “modest” speculation tax [...]

  • Jeffrey Epstein

    Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reportedly Finds Broken Bones in Neck

    Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results suggest that the the disgraced multimillionaire sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, according to The Washington Post. The report says one of the bones broken was the hyoid bone, which is near the Adam’s apple in men. Although hyoid breaks have been known to occur during a hanging, experts told [...]

  • Asap Rocky1 Oak : Gotha Takeover

    A$AP Rocky: A Swedish Take on the Case That Riveted the Country

    With everyone from President Donald Trump to the Rev. Al Sharpton weighing in on rapper A$AP Rocky’s detention in Stockholm after his involvement in a street brawl there, this peculiar saga seemed tailor-made for summer’s silly season. But in Sweden it has also sparked debate about some serious issues – such as the nature of [...]

  • United States Attorney for the Southern

    Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Results 'Pending Further Information' Following Examination

    Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results are “pending further information,” according to a statement from the New York City Medical Examiner’s office. “Today, a medical examiner performed the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein. The ME’s determination is pending further information at this time,” chief medical examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in the statement. Sampson also confirmed the presence [...]

  • Equinox fitness protest

    Protesters Chant 'Trump Has No Soul' at West Hollywood Equinox

    A small protest erupted outside of Equinox Fitness in West Hollywood Friday afternoon following the outcry over a big-dollar fundraising event for President Trump organized by billionaire Stephen Ross, chairman of Equinox owner Related Companies. Approximately 20 people gathered at the Sunset Boulevard protest coordinated by Gonzalez Garcia and his friend Adam Bass. Garcia and [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    Donald Trump Blasts Hollywood for 'Racist' Films

    UPDATED: Donald Trump blasted Hollywood as “racist” outside the White House on Friday morning, adding that the industry is doing a “disservice” to the country. His remarks come amid controversy over “The Hunt,” the Blumhouse film about elite vacationers hunting down blue-collar whites for sport. The film has generated backlash on Fox News and other [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad