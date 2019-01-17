Cardi B Sounds Off on Government Shutdown: ‘B—h, I’m Scared!’

The latest memorable broadside on the ongoing government shutdown came from an unexpected source late Wednesday night: R-rated rapper Cardi B, who took to her natural element — Instagram — to deliver a minute-long, f-bomb-filled rant against President Trump and the Republican members of Congress prolonging the shutdown.

“Hey, y’all. I just wanna remind you because it’s been a bit over three weeks, OK? It’s been a little bit over three weeks. Trump is now ordering, as in summonsing, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. Now I don’t wanna hear y’all motherf—ers talking about, ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.’ Yeah, b—h! For health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure [and females can go to] the gynecologist with no f—ing problem. Now I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government, or y’all probably don’t even have a job, but this s— is really f—ing serious, bro. This s— is crazy. Like, our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f—ing wall. We really need to take csome action, I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, b—-, because this is not what I do. But b—-, I’m scared. This is crazy. I really feed bad for these people who that have to go back to work and not get paid.”

In a surreally comic exchange, Democratic senators senators took took to Twitter to debate whether or not to retweet Cardi’s rant. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted he was pondering whether to retweet it. “Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!” responded Sen. Chris Murphy. Schatz fired back, “Ok you do it. And say retweets are not endorsements, especially the language, and I will retweet.” Chuck Schumer eventually weighed in, tweeting, “Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?”

At presstime, Schumer was still holding his breath.