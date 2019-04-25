×
Cardi B and Offset Join Muzik Founder Jason Hardi for Brilliant Minds Conference

Offset, Cardi B. Offset, left, and Cardi B arrive at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Muzik founder Jason Hardi is scheduled to speak alongside Cardi B and Offset at the Brilliant Minds Conference, taking place in Stockholm on June 13 to 15. The symposium centered around the intersection between culture and technology was founded by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. They join previously announced speakers Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, Arianna Huffington,  Wassim “Sal” Slaiby of XO, who manages The Weeknd, NAV and French Montana, Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel, actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, among other giants of entertainment and digital content. Former president Barack Obama will serve as opening speaker.

Said Hardi: “Brilliant Minds offers the perfect platform to showcase Muzik to the global leaders and innovators of our time. It’s a forum where culture, technology and entertainment unite and aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the world in new and impactful ways.”

Muzik’s mission statement is to bring the world together through personalized experiences, and It’s the crossover between culture and technology that inspired Hardi to develop and design devices that connect to a digital platform to produce original content and programming. It counts Offset and Cardi B as brand ambassadors.

Said Offset: “I’m excited to represent Muzik at Brilliant Minds. Jason built a game-changing product that represents the convergence of music and technology. These days, I’m looking out for my family and building a legacy. I couldn’t think of a better company to be a part of.”

Cardi credited the digital space for its role in her flourishing career. “I was on Twitter and Instagram before I started rapping,” she said. “I was using my social media to build a business. I’m now a mother first, shaping the future for my daughter. I’m getting into the game of investing and creating products that will empower people. That’s what MUZIK represents.”

