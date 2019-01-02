Cardi B Plans to Drop New Album This Year

Cardi B is planning a new album for 2019, possibly as soon as Spring, the rapper said Tuesday during an interview on Instagram Live.

“Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she said. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.” (See the chat below.)

“Invasion of Privacy,” her multiplatinum debut full-length, was released last April and quickly became one of the biggest albums of the year. While there was talk several weeks back of a deluxe edition of the album being released with new tracks, given her comments it seems likely that any new material would be held for a sophomore release. She was a featured artist on several songs in 2018 — most recently Pardison Fontaine’s “Backin’ It Up” and El Alfa’s “Mi Mami,” along with the Maroon 5 summer mash “Girls Like You” — she has not released any music of her own since the album.

However, like so many of today’s biggest music artists, making music is just one part of being Cardi B, as she continues to make news several times a week. She just completed a tour of Australia and New Zealand — including Sydney’s Field Day festival — and had barely gotten off the plane before controversy struck. Paparazzi at the airport were angered when she declined to be photographed and a verbal altercation took place after one woman yelled “No wonder your husband left you,” a reference to Cardi’s estranged relationship with husband Offset of Migos. Cardi’s longtime publicist Patientce Foster yelled, “Bitch, I’ll smack the shit out of you!,” and some other choice words before the entourage moved on. Cardi defended Foster in an Instagram post later that day.

Cardi is also one of several performers sources say were in talks to appear with Maroon 5 during the group’s still-unconfirmed Super Bowl halftime set, although a source close to the rapper appeared to quash that possibility shortly before the holiday — however, anything is possible.

The rapper has several live appearances scheduled in the coming weeks — including a Feb. 2 performance in Atlanta during Super Bowl week — including two of what will likely be many festival appearances beginning in May.