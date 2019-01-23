Cardi B’s First Las Vegas Residency Confirmed for New KAOS Nightclub

Variety has confirmed that Cardi B will be making money moves with her first Las Vegas residency this spring.

Coming to KAOS, a new day and nightclub opening at the Palms Casino Resort the first weekend in April, Cardi joins a hip-hop and EDM-heavy lineup that will have G-Eazy, Above and Beyond, Kaskade and Skrillex taking up up residencies throughout the year.

Cardi’s dates have not yet been finalized, but the Palms confirmed to Variety that the rapper will play a total of 5-6 shows over the course of the next year, beginning this spring and continuing through next winter. Tickets for the first of Cardi’s dates will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Some confusion surrounded the announcement, which was leaked by the Associated Press Wednesday morning ahead of its Thursday embargo. Dozens of news outlets repeated incorrect information that Cardi B’s shows had already gone on sale, sending fans scrambling to look for non-existent tickets before KAOS’ web pages had even gone live. As a result, the casino moved up to Wednesday afternoon their plans to officially unveil KAOS online and sell tickets by G-Eazy and other artists in the initial lineup. Cardi B fans, meanwhile, will still have to exercise patience.

Ticket pricing will range from as low as $25 for general admission seats purchased well in advance to as high as $500 at the door, according to Palms general manager Jon Gray. Tables with full bottle service can be bought from anywhere between $2,500 to upwards of $50,000 depending on size and location.

Complete with multiple stages, the state-of-the-art performance space will hold 8,000 guests, featuring a 360 rotating stage positioned between the indoor nightclub space and outdoor rooftop space, allowing artists to simultaneously perform to both guests inside the nightclub and outside in one of several rooftop pools, bars and cabanas.

“It’s our largest venue, so that enabled us to bring a massive group of people here to enjoy the nightlife experience,” Gray said of the 100,000 square foot, $690 million project. While the “nightclub” description might lead customers to expect a cozy environment, KAOS will actually dwarf the Palms’ primary existing music space, the Pearl Concert Theater, a seated venue that hosts rock and country acts like Blink 182, Lady Antebellum and a currently running Billy Idol residency.

“Every date that the club is open will have premiere talent,” Gray said of KAOS, hinting at more acts of Cardi’s caliber to be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes just weeks ahead of Cardi’s performance at the 2019 Grammys, at which the rapper is nominated for five awards including Record of the Year for “I Like It” and Best Rap Album for “Invasion of Privacy.” Earlier this month, she announced a new album coming this spring.

Cardi’s reps could not be reached for comment.