Cardi B Slams Trump Administration for Government Shutdown

Cardi B took to Instagram Wednesday night to call out the U.S. government for the shutdown that began Dec. 22. While the Bronx-bred rapper has mostly shied away from politics, she didn’t hold back in the minute-long clip.

“Trump is now ordering federal workers to go back to work without getting paid,” said Cardi, who went on to defend Obama’s shutdown in 2018, noting that it was “for healthcare.” In her signature delivery, she argued, “So your grandma could check her blood pressure and y’all bitches could go check y’all pussy at the gynecologist without no motherf—ing problem.”

“Our country is in a hellhole right now,” she continued. “All for a f—ing wall. We really need to take this serious.”

“Bitch, I’m scared,” she finished. “This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f—ing work to not get motherf—ing paid.”

