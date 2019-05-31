×
Cardi B Drops NSFW New Song, ‘Press’

Jem Aswad

Cardi B
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

As promised, Cardi B dropped her new song “Press” in the wee hours of Friday morning. While the social media posts teasing the song had a courtroom theme referencing serial killer Aileen Wuornos, a former sex worker who was sentenced to death after being convicted for the murders of seven men between 1989 and 1990, the lyrics are straightforward, characteristic NSFW boasting about her riches, her badass-edness and how she don’t need more press. The song, produced by Slade Da Monsta with additional production by Key Wane For the Win, follows her hit collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Please Me.”

What’s getting even more attention are the photos of her included in the social media posts, which continue the previous theme by featuring her nude outside a courtroom (with her privates blacked out), surrounded by 1950s-style reporters and photographers — presumably a comment on the recent criticism of her liposuction and her defense of it (“I do whatever the f— I want with my body”).

The rapper said early in January that she hoped to release an album in the spring, around the same time that her debut dropped, although that date (April 6) has long since passed.

“Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she said. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

She has dropped songs and guest appearances in recent months, including “Please Me,” a single with Bruno Mars, in February and “Wish Wish” on DJ Khaled’s just-released album “Son of Asahd.”

 

