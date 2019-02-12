Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Blasting Online ‘Bulls—‘

Cardi B has quit Instagram following apparent abuse she’s received after her album “Invasion of Privacy” won the best rap album Grammy at Sunday’s awards show.

The “Money” rapper posted an expletive-laden video shortly before deleting the account, in which she ripped into commentators who’ve said she didn’t deserve the award.

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that,” she began. “However, I been taking a lot of s— today, I’m seeing a lot of bull— today and I saw a lot of s— last night. And I’m sick of this s—. I worked hard for my motherf—ing album.”

She went on to detail the work that went into “Invasion of Privacy,” and emphasized that she recorded the album while pregnant.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow,’ everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.’ Now this year’s a f—ing problem?” she said. “My album went two-time platinum, my n—-. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well. I f—ing worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n—-, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn’t even get on the f—ing album because my nose was so f—ing stuffy from my pregnancy. N—-s couldn’t sleep, n—-s couldn’t do s—.”

The move is the latest in a series of dramatic moments to spring from the Grammys. Earlier today, Nicki Minaj canceled an appearance at the BET Experience Concert this summer, where she was set to co-headline with Cardi B, after the BET Twitter account posted a derogatory tweet related to Minaj’s lack of recognition at the Grammys. Minaj also joined Ariana Grande in criticizing Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, saying that he had bullied her in the past.

Watch Cardi B’s video, which was captured by a fan account, below.

Cardi B reveals that she does not support BET’s aim at Nicki Minaj and defends herself from haters discrediting her #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/ZA1nKoiuUO — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019

