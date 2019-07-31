×

Cardi B Calls Off Indianapolis Gig at Last Minute, Citing ‘Security Threat’

A Cardi B concert scheduled for Indianapolis Tuesday night was called off less than an hour before showtime, with the performer and her management citing a “security threat” as the reason.

“Dear Indiana people, I’m so sorry for today,” she tweeted later in the evening, two hours after the ticketed showtime. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue. I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

Earlier, the Indianapolis Police Department emphasized in their own statement that the threat was “unverified” and there was no known cause for alarm. “This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,” the department said in a tweet. “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert — there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

The Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis sent out a tweet shortly before the ticketed 7 p.m. starting time, saying, “Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow.”

Some disappointed ticketholders scoffed at the reason given and angrily took to social media with speculative reasons for the postponement. Some even imagined that, because Cardi B had tweeted earlier in the day in support of Bernie Sanders, she had chosen the televised debate over the gig.

“Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed,” said a spokesperson for Cardi B’s record label, Atlantic. “These threats are currently under investigation.”

Local reports indicated that the performer was on-site and had done a sound check before the show was called off.

The Indiana show was to be the fifth of sixth arena shows she is doing on a mini-tour, amid festival dates. The last show of the brief run is scheduled for Wednesday night in Charlottesville, Virginia.

