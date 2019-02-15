×

Cardi B Drops New Single With Bruno Mars, ‘Please Me’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Cardi B has released her first new song of 2019: “Please Me,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The pair have worked together in the past, most notably on last year’s remix of Mars’ “Finesse” — which the pair performed on the 2018 Grammy Awards — and Cardi was slated to open Mars’ North American tour last fall. Ultimately, she pulled out due to her brand-new baby and other things Cardi.

She performed on the 2019 Grammys last weekend as well, and walked away with the Best Rap Album prize for her “Invasion of Privacy” album — the first time a solo female artist has won that award. “Please Me” was produced by Bruno Mars and his usual crew, the Stereotypes.

Last month Cardi announced that she plans to release a new album this year, possibly as soon as spring. “Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she said during an interview on Instagram Live. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

While there was talk several weeks back of a deluxe edition of “Invasion” being released with new tracks, given her comments it seems likely that any new material would be held for a sophomore release. She was a featured artist on several songs in 2018 — most recently Pardison Fontaine’s “Backin’ It Up” and El Alfa’s “Mi Mami,” along with the Maroon 5 summer mash “Girls Like You” — but “Please Me” is the first release of her own since the album.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Cardi B Drops New Single With

    Cardi B Drops New Single With Bruno Mars, ‘Please Me’ (Listen)

    In the wee hours of Friday morning, Cardi B has released her first new song of 2019: “Please Me,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The pair have worked together in the past, most notably on last year’s remix of Mars’ “Finesse” — which the pair performed on the 2018 Grammy Awards — and Cardi was [...]

  • Wu-Tang ClanWu-Tang Clan in concert, Brooklyn

    The Secret History of Wu-Tang Clan's Bizarre Hip-Hop Fighting Game

    The history of video games is littered with great ideas that were canceled before their time, drained of resources and put out to pasture because of budget or production woes. That said, there are vanishingly few games that made it all the way through the trials and tribulations of a multi-year development cycle only to [...]

  • Gimlet Media Podcasting

    Spotify Paid Nearly $340 Million to Buy Podcast Startups Gimlet and Anchor

    Streaming-audio giant Spotify shelled out around €300 million, or about $337 million, to buy podcasting companies — producer Gimlet Media and services provider Anchor FM Inc., the company said. The deals for Gimlet and Anchor, announced last week, were primarily in cash, with the total purchase prices subject to closing adjustments, Spotify disclosed the figure in [...]

  • 21 Savage released

    21 Savage Says He Was 'Definitely' Targeted by ICE

    In his first interview since being released from detention by ICE on Tuesday, 21 Savage told “Good Morning America” that  he was “definitely targeted” by the immigration-enforcement agency. “I was just driving,” he said of his arrest on Feb. 3 on the grounds that he is actually from the United Kingdom and overstayed his visa. [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Universal Music Group Fuels 11.3% Rise in Vivendi's 2018 Revenues

    Vivendi’s revenues were up 11.3% to €13.93 billion ($15.7 billion) in 2018, powered by Universal Music Group, which delivered such hits as the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack and Drake’s new album. UMG’s revenues climbed by 10% to €6 billion ($6.8 billion) compared to 2017. On top of the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, the [...]

  • Elle Winter

    Actress Elle Winter Signs With Sony Music's RED

    Actress Elle Winter, whose film credits include “3 Generations” (2015), “Code Red (2016)” and “The After Party” (2018), has signed with Sony Music’s RED MUSIC. The 19-year-old and New York City native will release her debut album this year. She’s managed by former Republic Records executive David Nathan and booked by CAA music touring, acting and [...]

  • Ryan Adams Capitol Records 75th Anniversary

    Ryan Adams' Album Release Pulled Amid Misconduct Allegations

    Ryan Adams recently announced he’d have three new albums out this year, but that number looks to be rapidly shrinking. The first of his planned 2019 releases, “Big Colors,” which was to have come out April 19, has been “put on hold,” according to sources close to the situation. Retailers began reporting Thursday night that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad