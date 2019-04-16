×

Cardi B, Brandy, City Girls to Headline ‘Femme It Forward’ Concerts and Events

By
Variety Staff

Cardi B
CREDIT: Jora Frantzis/Atlantic Records

Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Brandy, City Girls and Jill Scott are among the headliners of “Femme It Forward,” a multi-format series of all-female concerts and events presented by Live Nation Urban and designed to “spotlight the entertainment industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes,” according to the announcement.

The series will combine live performances, panel discussions, comedy shows and activations in multiple markets. Tickets go on sale for the inaugural series of events Friday, April 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. EST, exclusively via www.LiveNation.com.

Featured artists also include Nicole Bus, Rico Nasty, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis, Ari Lennox, Ama Lou, Dounia, Brianna Cash, Mahalia, Faith Evans, Tweet, Monica, Ashanti, Keri Hilson, Amerie, Lil Mo, Mya, and more to be announced.

“Since our inception in 2017, Live Nation Urban continues to create opportunities for emerging and established urban artists—both on the stage and behind the scenes,” said Heather Lowery, Live Nation Urban VP of Talent & Touring, “This past year has been an exceptional one for women in music and entertainment, and with the incredible contributions of women, it is fitting that we honor the future of music and its continued steps on the path to inclusion.”

All Femme It Forward shows will donate a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to philanthropic organizations that support the advancement of women.

Confirmed events include:

Date: April 26, 2019

Panel: Black Women in the C-Suite

Speakers: Bozoma St. John, Jeanine Liburd, Nadia Rawlinson

Moderator: Heather Lowery

Location: Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC

 

Date: May 11, 2019

Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis

Location: Pavilion at The Music Factory – Dallas, TX

 

Date: May 25, 2019

Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Nicole Bus

Location: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

 

Date: May 26, 2019

Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Nicole Bus

Location: Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

 

Date: July 5, 2019

Jill Scott, Faith Evans, Tweet

Summer Block Party

Location: Pavilion at The Music Factory – Dallas, TX

 

Date: July 19, 2019

Brandy, Monica, Ashanti, Keri Hilson, Amerie, Lil Mo

Location: Microsoft Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

 

Date: July 20, 2019

Monica, Brandy, Mya, Keri Hilson, Amerie, Lil Mo

Location: Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA

 

Date: August 10, 2019

Ama Lou, Dounia, Brianna Cash

Location: The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

Tickets on sale Friday April 26

 

Date:‪August 24, 2019

‪Ari Lennox + special guests

Location: ‪Theater of the Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Tickets on sale Friday April 26

 

Date: October 16, 2019

Mahalia + special guests

Location: The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

Tickets on sale Friday April 26

 

Date: October 17, 2019

Monica, Brandy, Keri Hilson, Mya

Location: Pavilion at The Music Factory – Dallas, TX

Tickets on sale Friday April 26

 

