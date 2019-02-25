×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B Flaunts – and Fails – ’90s Trivia Tests in New Reebok Ad

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Another commercial starring Cardi B is on TV — and this time, it’s for Reebok.

Harkening back to the original Reebok classic — which first appeared in 1983 and maintained popularity throughout the ’90s — the Grammy-winning rapper’s ’90s knowledge is put to the test with a series of nostalgic challenges. She puts an impressive number of the era’s iconic plastic slap bracelets on her wrists in 20 seconds, but fails when it’s time to send a fax. Despite nailing the definitions of a stack of ’90s slang words, including “all that and a bag of chips” and “booyah,” Cardi admitted she might not be the most knowledgeable about the decade.

“You know around the ’90s I was practically saying ‘goo goo gaga?'” she says to the camera.

The “I Like It” artist has been dominating ad space as of late, having starred in not one, but two Super Bowl ads. In a Pepsi ad, she plays on the old restaurant cliche “Is Pepsi okay?” by adding her signature chirp: “Are you asking if Pepsi is Okurrrt?”

In the Amazon ad, she joins celebrities like Rebel Wilson and Gordon Ramsay by taking a shift as the voice of Alexa when the AI companion gets temporar laryngitis.

Sporting the brand’s new burnt orange Aztrek sneaker, Cardi channels that same ’90s realness she put on display in the “Finesse” video with Bruno Mars in “Reebok Classic Presents: Cardi B vs. The ’90s.”

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More Music

  • Cardi B Flaunts - and Fails

    Cardi B Flaunts - and Fails - '90s Trivia Tests in New Reebok Ad

    Another commercial starring Cardi B is on TV — and this time, it’s for Reebok. Harkening back to the original Reebok classic — which first appeared in 1983 and maintained popularity throughout the ’90s — the Grammy-winning rapper’s ’90s knowledge is put to the test with a series of nostalgic challenges. She puts an impressive [...]

  • British Group Clean Bandit Portrays a

    Clean Bandit Portrays a Trump Meltdown in 'Mama' Video

    Clean Bandit, the Grammy-winning British electronic music group, takes a tragic view of Donald Trump in a music video that was released Monday for their single “Mama,” which features Ellie Goulding on vocals. Goulding is not seen, but ringers for Donald Trump and his wife Melania are, as the video makes a statement about power, [...]

  • Louis Tomlinson House

    Louis Tomlinson Re-Lists Secluded Calabasas Compound with $1 Million Discount (EXCLUSIVE)

    English pop megastar Louis Tomlinson is not only trying to keep songs from his unreleased debut solo album from being leaked online — fans shut down a Twitter account last week that attempted to leak a single — he’s getting serious about selling a sprawling compound tucked into the rugged mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., [...]

  • Recording Academy CMO Evan Greene Stepping

    Recording Academy CMO Evan Greene Stepping Down

    Evan Greene, chief marketing officer at the Recording Academy since 2003, will be stepping down from his post to “partner on the launch of a new boutique marketing consultancy focusing on the intersection of music, sports and entertainment,” according to an announcement, which says details about his new venture will be forthcoming. Greene established the [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Abuse Charges

    R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse leveled against him at hearing in Chicago Monday morning. Judge Lawrence Flood kept the singer’s bail at $1 million, with $100,000 required for him to bond out, according to the Associated Press. Steven Greenberg, the singer’s attorney, said over the weekend [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Hoax Case: Chicago Police

    Chicago Police Chief: 'More Evidence' Exists in Jussie Smollett Hoax Case

    Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told “Good Morning America” on Monday that there is “a lot more evidence” to support the police case against Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime attack last month. “There’s a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented yet, and does not support the version he gave,” Johnson told [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad