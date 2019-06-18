×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cara Delevingne Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Brilliant’ ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Video

By and

Cara Delevingne thinks Taylor Swift is “incredible” for her just-released “You Need to Calm Down” music video and recent public support for LGTBQ rights.

“I cried and I’ve been texting her all day,” Delevingne told Variety of watching good friend’s latest clip.

Variety spoke to the actress and model on the red carpet before she accepted the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street. Delevingne was honored for her commitment to supporting the organization as they work to end suicide among LGBTQ youth. Delevingne, who has spoken publicly about her own sexuality, says she prefers not to use labels and describes herself as sexually fluid.

“[Taylor] is incredible. I think what she’s doing is brilliant. It’s just the beginning,” said Delevingne who appeared in Swift’s celebrity-filled “Bad Blood” video in 2015. “I think most of those people who are in support just don’t realize how important it is to…say it out loud.”

Related

Swift has been widely praised for speaking her mind on social issues in recent months and the new song includes lyrics like “Why are you mad, when you could be GLAAD?” The video closes with the message: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on change.org.”

“We were talking today and she was like ‘You were one of the people that helped me get to this place,’” Delevingne explained to reporters about Swift’s very public message of support for the LGBTQ community. “it’s not that she never believed it; it’s more that I don’t think she realized how much they need it.”

The pro-LGBT video for “YNTCD” features cameos by Ellen Degeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Dexter Mayfield, Laverne Cox, Karamo Brown, Rupaul, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart and Adam Rippon.

Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars. The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally,” said GLAAD director of talent engagement Anthony Ramos in a statement. “‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Music

  • Tencent Music presentation at Shanghai

    Shanghai: Tencent Proposes Alliance of Music and Film

    All tech companies strive to be ubiquitous. Within China, behemoth Tencent is a clear leader of the pack. From the company’s “pan entertainment strategy” in 2012 to its 2018 equivalent “neo-creativity strategy,” Tencent keeps unveiling new master plans, each time with more in-house platforms and business approaches involved. On the margins of the Shanghai International [...]

  • Dee Rees

    Dee Rees Directing 'Kyd's Exquisite Follies' Movie Musical

    “Mudbound” director Dee Rees will direct independent movie musical fantasy “The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies” from her own script. “The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies” will be produced by Cassian Elwes, one of the “Mudbound” producers. Santigold is set to compose the music, with Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic creating the film’s visual effects. Endeavor Content is repping the [...]

  • Genius Spars With Google Over Lyric

    Genius Accuses Google of Scraping Song Lyrics, Music Data Company Hits Back

    Lyrics annotation service Genius.com has accused Google of scraping its site and stealing its content, the Wall Street Journal reported this weekend. However, a lyrics data provider at the center of the controversy claimed on Monday that those allegations were without merit. The Journal reported that Genius had been complaining to Google about the alleged [...]

  • Raptors' Win Enraptures Top Canadian Music

    Raptors' Win Enraptures Top Canadian Music Exec Chris Taylor

    It’s not just a Drake thing — the entire Canadian music business is feeling gleeful over Toronto’s NBA championship. Among the celebrants is Toronto-bred Chris Taylor, the global president of music at Entertainment One, the global music and filmed company based in the land of Raptors. He was at the team’s very first game in 1995 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad