Cara Delevingne Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Brilliant’ ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Video

Cara Delevingne thinks Taylor Swift is “incredible” for her just-released “You Need to Calm Down” music video and recent public support for LGTBQ rights.

“I cried and I’ve been texting her all day,” Delevingne told Variety of watching good friend’s latest clip.

Variety spoke to the actress and model on the red carpet before she accepted the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street. Delevingne was honored for her commitment to supporting the organization as they work to end suicide among LGBTQ youth. Delevingne, who has spoken publicly about her own sexuality, says she prefers not to use labels and describes herself as sexually fluid.

“[Taylor] is incredible. I think what she’s doing is brilliant. It’s just the beginning,” said Delevingne who appeared in Swift’s celebrity-filled “Bad Blood” video in 2015. “I think most of those people who are in support just don’t realize how important it is to…say it out loud.”

Swift has been widely praised for speaking her mind on social issues in recent months and the new song includes lyrics like “Why are you mad, when you could be GLAAD?” The video closes with the message: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on change.org.”

“We were talking today and she was like ‘You were one of the people that helped me get to this place,’” Delevingne explained to reporters about Swift’s very public message of support for the LGBTQ community. “it’s not that she never believed it; it’s more that I don’t think she realized how much they need it.”

The pro-LGBT video for “YNTCD” features cameos by Ellen Degeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Dexter Mayfield, Laverne Cox, Karamo Brown, Rupaul, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart and Adam Rippon.

“Taylor Swift is one of the world’s biggest pop stars. The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally,” said GLAAD director of talent engagement Anthony Ramos in a statement. “‘You Need to Calm Down’ is the perfect Pride anthem, and we’re thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month.”