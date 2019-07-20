Cara Delevingne: My ‘Carnival Row’ Character Is Pansexual

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom’s love affair may be at the center of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Carnival Row,” but the British actress doesn’t want viewers to assume her faerie character is heterosexual.

“I’m a pansexual faerie,” Delevingne told Variety during an exclusive one-on-one interview at Comic-Con adding that there are other queer characters in the show.

“All faeries generally are,” she said. “They don’t see gender. It’s all about who they are and their hearts. A lot of the things that weren’t written in the script, we made them so. Obviously, I didn’t say, ‘I want to be a pansexual faerie,’ but it made sense that all faeries kind of just love who they love.”

The series is set in a neo-Victorian fantasy world where immigrant creatures resettle in human land after their forest homeland is invaded by man.

“It’s really talking about immigration and refugees and classism and sexism, racism and elitism,” Delevingne said.

While “send her back” isn’t used in the series, the trailer shows one politician saying, “Go back to where you came from.”

“That just makes me shiver,” Delevingne said.

Bloom spoke to Variety’s Audrey Cleo Yap on Friday before the “Carnival Row” panel at Comic-Con. “It’s so current and topical,” he said. “It sort of addresses a lot of what we are experiencing today but with the added component of a fantasy period sort of feeling. We can explore these issues that are going on in the world today with a kind of empathy and objective quality that doesn’t feel like it’s banging you over the head.”

Later, during the panel, Bloom claimed that Republican San Diego Mayor Ken Faulconer bolted from Amazon Prime’s “Carnival Row” activation earlier in the week because of the immigration themes. A rep for the mayor insisted that he had to leave because of time constraints.

Carnival Row premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 30.