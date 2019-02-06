×
Capitol Music Group Names Emmanuelle Cuny SVP of Video Production

Variety Staff

Emmanuelle Cuny
CREDIT: Capitol Music Group

Capitol Music Group (CMG) has named Emmanuelle Cuny senior vice president of video production. She will  oversee the making of music videos and other visual content for CMG artists working across multiple labels. Cuny will be based out of the Capitol Tower in Los Angeles.

Cuny arrives from Atlantic Records, where her credits include all of Cardi B’s 2018 videos, Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth, which is soon to hit 4 billion views on YouTube. Other artists on the roster with whom Cuny worked were Janelle Monáe, Melanie Martinez, Kehlani, Meek Mill, Missy Elliott, T.I., Flo Rida and Wale, among others. She worked at Atlantic for more than 10 years, following a stint as video commissioner for Roc-A-Fella Records, home to Beanie Sigel, Freeway and State Property.  

Said Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtemariam, to whom Cuny reports: “Emmanuelle is an incredible talent and her level of creativity and taste is unparalleled. She not only has an amazing spirit, but she is also an advocate for artists and has proven to be a trusted source to amplify and grow their vision. I am extremely excited and thankful to now have her lend her creativity and expertise on our team.”

