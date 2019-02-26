Capitol Christian Music Group Ups Brad O’Donnell, Hudson Plachy to Co-Presidents

Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) has promoted Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy to co-presidents, reporting to chairman and CEO Peter York. O’Donnell, who’s spent 18 years at CCMG, was previously chief creative officer; 17-year CCMG veteran Plachy was chief marketing officer. Both are based out of Nashville.

In their new positions, O’Donnell and Plachy will oversee all day-to-day CCMG business. The company is home to labels Sparrow, Forefront, Motown Gospel, sixsteps, Hillsong and Jesus Culture, which O’Donnell will lead along with the A&R and creative divisions and Capitol Christian Publishing. Plachy will oversee marketing, streaming, promotions and commercial partnerships as well as finance.

Said York in announcing the promotions: “Hudson and Brad have consistently exhibited excellence, success, loyalty and faithfulness in their respective areas of responsibility for our company. They have demonstrated ambitious vision and market leadership, and have worked tirelessly — along with our amazing team — to achieve another record year for CCMG. Their promotions are extremely well-deserved, further strengthen our leadership structure and better position it for our industry’s continuing and positive evolution.“

“With Peter continuing to oversee the company at a strategic and leadership development level, and Brad and Hudson taking the day-to-day reins, CCMG is poised for even greater growth from its position as market leader, added Capitol Music Group chairman and CEO Steve Barnett. “Last year was the company’s best since 2000, and CCMG becomes even more vital to CMG’s overall success with each passing year. Everyone in the Tower joins me in congratulating Brad and Hudson on their well-deserved promotions, and we thank Peter for continuing to demonstrate exemplary leadership.”

Both O’Donnell and Plachy are both credited in part for the breakout success of rapper NF, with the former being named to Variety’s 2018 Hitmakers list for his role in the song “Let You Down.” NF’s 2017 album “Perception” is nearing 4 million adjusted albums sold and surpassed 5 billion streams, according to CMG, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Other artists in the CCMG family include Amy Grant, TobyMac, Tasha Cobbs, Jeremy Camp, Hillsong United and Mandisa., as well as top Christian and Gospel writers Ben Glover, David Garcia, Tommee Profitt and Kirk Franklin, among others. In 2018, the label group was the Christian music market share leader with 43% of on-demand audio streaming, 46% of overall albums, 28% of Christian radio airplay and 47% of social media engagement.