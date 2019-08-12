Tyler the Creator, Solange, YG, Juice WRLD Among Camp Flog Gnaw Performers

The eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is set for Dodger Stadium on Nov. 9 and 10. The year’s lineup includes festival founder Tyler the Creator, Solange, YG, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, and BROCKHAMPTON along with one unannounced headliner. Also on the bill are newcomers Clairo, DaBaby, Omar Apollo, Dominic Fike and Summer Walker, among others.

Produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, passes go on sale this Friday (Aug. 16) and start $245 plus fees for a two-day GA entry. In addition to music, Camp Flog Gnaw features carnival rides and games curated by Tyler himself. Past performers include Kids See Ghosts, SZA, Ms.Lauryn Hill, A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Anderson .Paak and a surprise performance from Kanye West.

This year, Camp Flog Gnaw has partnered with PLUS1 designating that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to support arts education for children in the Los Angeles area via the organization Inner City Arts, which provides

“equitable access to high-quality visual, media and performing arts education, and Education Through Music-Los Angeles and their work providing and promoting music as part of the core curriculum for disadvantaged schools to enhance children’s academic performance, and creative and overall development.”

See the full Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival lineup at the fest’s official site.