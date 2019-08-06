×

Camila Cabello Says Her Little Sister Likes Billie Eilish ‘More Than She Likes Me’

The "Señorita" singer also reveals she recently collaborated with Eilish's brother, Finneas O'Connell.

By and
Camila Cabello Billie Eilish
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sofia Cabello may be related to a chart-topping pop star, older sister Camila, but it’s another world-famous singer that makes her squeal with excitement: Billie Eilish

“My sister actually cried when she met Billie Eilish,” Camila tells Variety. “My sister has never cried meeting anybody. She’s met Taylor [Swift], my sister’s met everybody, and she literally, fully had tears running down her face. She 100 percent likes her more than she likes me.”

It’s no surprise that 12 year-old Sofia is an Eilish stan. Like Camila, Eilish’s core fan-base consists of young girls drawn to the angst of the 17 year-old performer whose dark, melancholic songs speak to the teenage experience. After uploading “Ocean Eyes” on Soundcloud over four years ago, which went viral practically overnight, Eilish garnered over a billion Spotify streams prior to releasing her first album. Now, she’s headlining festivals like Coachella and selling out arenas across the country. 

Helping Eilish realize her sound is her brother Finneas O’Connell, who recently worked with Camila Cabello as well. In fact, Camila describes the collaboration as one of her favorite songs on her forthcoming second album. “He just has this taste, that I think Ed Sheeran or Taylor Swift have, where it’s like he loves the really delicate details of things,” says Camila. “Those are the things that really pull his heart strings. … I think [Billie] and Finneas [creating] together is so sick. You feel in your body that it’s different. Like the intention isn’t to make a radio hit, it’s just making something cool.”

Camila’s favorite Billie Eilish songs? “Ocean Eyes” and “When the Party’s Over,” she reveals. “I like the emo stuff; it  feels exciting and different. I think her music is so amazing. I also met her in person and she was so sweet — she looks like such a genuine person.”

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs For Screens: Grammy Winner Latroit on Scoring Apple’s FaceID Campaign

    Thought you heard a rare voiceover in Apple’s latest summer campaign, “Nap,” promoting iPhone X’s FaceID? That’s not an ad pitchman bellowing “Nice … so nice” while a backyard enthusiast interrupts his mid-day nap to check his messages. In fact, those are the pipes of Dennis White, a.k.a. DJ/producer Latroit, whose latest single, “Nice,” scored [...]

  • Power of Young Hollywood Honorees Social

    Cole Sprouse, Joey King, H.E.R. and More Young Stars Sound Off on Social Media

    Social media has transformed showbiz, making it easier for young performers to express themselves, connect with fans and even get their big break. A strong social media presence can even be used as leverage during the casting process. But what do performers think about it? Variety surveyed those highlighted in this year’s Young Hollywood issue [...]

  • Camila Cabello Billie Eilish

    Camila Cabello Says Her Little Sister Likes Billie Eilish 'More Than She Likes Me'

    Sofia Cabello may be related to a chart-topping pop star, older sister Camila, but it’s another world-famous singer that makes her squeal with excitement: Billie Eilish.  “My sister actually cried when she met Billie Eilish,” Camila tells Variety. “My sister has never cried meeting anybody. She’s met Taylor [Swift], my sister’s met everybody, and she [...]

  • Camila Cabello Variety Power of Young

    Camila Cabello on How She Overcame Fear to Step Into the 'Dream' Role of Cinderella

    Any self-respecting Camila Cabello fan knows the 22-year-old singer has harbored a lifelong obsession with fairytale princesses. So when Cabello had the opportunity to play Cinderella in a Sony Pictures update of the classic story, due out in Feb. 2021, it was an experience she couldn’t pass up. “It was one of those things that [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Brings Back His OVO Fest With Cardi B, Meek Mill, More

    Drake’s annual OVO Fest took a breather last year, but he announced at the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship celebration rally in June that it would return. And this weekend, coinciding, per usual, with Ontario’s civic holiday long weekend, Drake’s star-studded, hometown-boosting pep rally was back. The four-day OVO-branded affair included a music-industry summit, a basketball [...]

  • Ed Sheeran Shape of You

    Warner Posts Solid Third Quarter Results, Digital Revenue up 12.5%

    Warner Music Group Corp. today announced its third-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, with total revenue up 10.4% (13.4% in constant currency) and digital revenue up 12.5% (15.5% in constant currency). However, while recorded music revenue was up 13.8%, publishing’s was down 7.5%; the company pointed to the adoption of the [...]

  • Contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Lauren

    Behind the Scenes of Lauren Daigle's Glacier-Sized 'Rescue' Video (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christian pop singer Lauren Daigle says she wants viewers to find hope in her “Rescue” music video. In a behind-the-scenes look at the John Gray-directed clip, the singer is but a speck among the vastness of Alaska’s Knik glacier, the filming location for “Rescue.” Among the scenes: drone footage that gives the illusion of “wrapping [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad