Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to Perform ‘Señorita’ for First Time at VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are performing their hit single “Señorita” live together for the first time at the 2019 Video Music Awards.

Cabello received five VMA nominations this year, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography and Song of Summer. Mendes received six: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography and Song of Summer.

Since its release in June, “Señorita” debuted at number one on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut from a male and female duet in its history.

In a Variety cover story, Cabello shared the back story behind the record-breaking song, revealing that she and Mendes went back and forth for months trying to decide if they should actually go through with it.

“The reception to ‘Señorita,’ it’s been so cool to see. Especially because this song was eight months in the making,” Cabello said. “Shawn texted me the idea for the song, and he was like, ‘Oh my god, this is amazing that you want to do it.’”

“Finally we were just like, ‘You know what, no pressure, let’s just go to the studio and try to finalize it and see how we feel about it,’” she continued. “And then two weeks later we made the music video.”

The VMAs will take place Monday, Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.