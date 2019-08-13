×

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, J Balvin, More Join VMAs Performer Lineup

By

Shawn Mendes, Camila CabelloShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Dec 2015
CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

The 2019 VMAs performer lineup is coming together with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and J Balvin joining Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Rosalia, MTV announced today.

Many of the performers also stand a chance to take home a Moonman at the show this year. Fresh off a trip to the Grammys, Camilla Cabello returns to the VMAs this year with four nominations. She took home two awards last year for artist of the year and video of the year. Lil Nas X is nominated in eight categories. Additionally, J Balvin’s latest album “Vibras” helped him snagged four nominations. Shawn Mendes and Rosalia also make the list with five and three noms, respectively.

Billie Eilish, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B are also nominated in multiple categories.

In addition, Missy Elliott will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. As previously announced, Swift will take the VMAs stage for the first time since 2015. The appearance marks Swift’s first major TV performance following the release of her newest anticipated album “Lover.” Swift ties Grande for most nominations at the show with 10.

Hosted by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco, the awards show will air live from Newark, N.J. Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

