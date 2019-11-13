×

Camila Cabello Reveals Album Release Date, Tour, Appears on Cover of Time

Variety Staff

Camila Cabello Says Shawn Mendes Duet 'Señorita' Was Months In The Making

Camila Cabello made a strong play to dominate headlines on Tuesday morning, revealing the December 6 release date for her sophomore album “Romance,” announcing a brace of tour dates and appearing on the cover of Time magazine for its “Next 100” list of the next 100 most influential people in the world.

The Time cover, of which Cabello is one of six cover stars, features Latin music star Alejandro Sanz writing the following about her: “Camila Cabello is a pure and magnetic artist… In times like these, when noise can distort the purity of an artist’s message, Camila has managed to honor her story and her background in an authentic way with her pop music. The impact of her songs—from ‘Havana’ and ‘Señorita’ to ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’—has opened the door so that the world can see and hear the massive potential of the Latin music community. The privilege of being her friend is an inspiring gift.”

The inaugural list also includes: Christine Blasey Ford on Chanel Miller,  Sandra Oh on Awkwafina, Cory Booker on Lauren Underwood, Shaquille O’Neal on Zion Williamson, Ricky Martin on Bad Bunny, Jimmy Fallon on Lilly Singh, Hillary Rodham Clinton on Jess Morales Rocketto, Michelle Yeoh on Henry Golding, Michelle Kwan on Alysa Liu, Olivia Wilde on Beanie Feldstein, Lena Dunham on Ryan O’Connell, Korey Wise on Jharrel Jerome, Camila Mendes on Maggie Rogers, dream hampton on Wanuri Kahiu, Steve Adler on Pete Buttigieg, Alexis Ohanian on Emily Weiss, Billie Jean King on Coco Gauff, Meg Wolitzer on Sally Rooney, and more.

Cabello has already released a series of songs from the album, including her smash hit with Shawn Mendes “Senorita,” “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy.” She also announced dates for the North American leg of the “Romance Tour,” which is promoted by Messina Touring Group and will kick off on July 29, 2020 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The tour, presented by Mastercard, marks Camila’s first ever headlining arena tour. Tickets for The Romance Tour will be available to Mastercard card holders before the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time until Sunday, November 17 at 10pm local time. Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is currently open and will close on Saturday, November 16 at 10pm ET. Local presales will open on Wednesday, November 20th from 10am to 10pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, November 21 at 10am local time. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album.

 

The Romance Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Friday, July 31st, 2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena
Saturday, August 1st, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, August 7th, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Friday, August 14th, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sunday, August 16th, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, August 21st, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Friday, September 4th, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, September 5th, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Friday, September 11th, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden
Saturday, September 12th, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell
Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Friday, September 18th, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*
Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Friday, September 25th, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Saturday, September 26th, 2020 Mia

 

