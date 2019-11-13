Camila Cabello Reveals Album Release Date, Tour, Appears on Cover of Time

Camila Cabello made a strong play to dominate headlines on Tuesday morning, revealing the December 6 release date for her sophomore album “Romance,” announcing a brace of tour dates and appearing on the cover of Time magazine for its “Next 100” list of the next 100 most influential people in the world.

The Time cover, of which Cabello is one of six cover stars, features Latin music star Alejandro Sanz writing the following about her: “Camila Cabello is a pure and magnetic artist… In times like these, when noise can distort the purity of an artist’s message, Camila has managed to honor her story and her background in an authentic way with her pop music. The impact of her songs—from ‘Havana’ and ‘Señorita’ to ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’—has opened the door so that the world can see and hear the massive potential of the Latin music community. The privilege of being her friend is an inspiring gift.”

The inaugural list also includes: Christine Blasey Ford on Chanel Miller, Sandra Oh on Awkwafina, Cory Booker on Lauren Underwood, Shaquille O’Neal on Zion Williamson, Ricky Martin on Bad Bunny, Jimmy Fallon on Lilly Singh, Hillary Rodham Clinton on Jess Morales Rocketto, Michelle Yeoh on Henry Golding, Michelle Kwan on Alysa Liu, Olivia Wilde on Beanie Feldstein, Lena Dunham on Ryan O’Connell, Korey Wise on Jharrel Jerome, Camila Mendes on Maggie Rogers, dream hampton on Wanuri Kahiu, Steve Adler on Pete Buttigieg, Alexis Ohanian on Emily Weiss, Billie Jean King on Coco Gauff, Meg Wolitzer on Sally Rooney, and more.

Cabello has already released a series of songs from the album, including her smash hit with Shawn Mendes “Senorita,” “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy.” She also announced dates for the North American leg of the “Romance Tour,” which is promoted by Messina Touring Group and will kick off on July 29, 2020 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The tour, presented by Mastercard, marks Camila’s first ever headlining arena tour. Tickets for The Romance Tour will be available to Mastercard card holders before the general public on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time until Sunday, November 17 at 10pm local time. Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is currently open and will close on Saturday, November 16 at 10pm ET. Local presales will open on Wednesday, November 20th from 10am to 10pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, November 21 at 10am local time. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album.

The Romance Tour Dates: