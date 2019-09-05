Camila Cabello Drops Two New Songs, ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’ (Listen)

This morning, Camila Cabello dropped two songs from her forthcoming second solo album, “Romance.” The songs are called “Shameless” and “Liar” and Cabello says, “These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated – I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called ‘Romance’ because these stories are about falling in love.”

A video, directed by Henry Scholfield (Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa & Rosalia), accompanies “Shameless.” Next up, she performs for Saturday Night Live for the very first time on October 12.

She teased the songs with a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

Last week, Cabello performed her most recent song on the MTV VMAs, “Señorita,” a duet with Shawn Mendes that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the most-streamed song of the summer on Spotify.

Cabello will also play Cinderella in a Sony Pictures update of the classic story, due out in Feb. 2021.

“It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go,” she told Variety in her recent cover story. “I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying.”

For the role, which Cabello describes as “funny” and a “new, more empowered version of the story,” she faced her fear head-on. Says Cabello: “For my first acting classes, I was, like, ‘What the f– am I doing here? This is so scary.’ But my acting coach, Anthony Meindl, taught me it’s all about the act of surrender and ‘the art of listening,’ as opposed to being in your head. That’s the only technique he has for acting, as simple as it is.”



