Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, More to Perform at Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy announced the first group of artists to perform on this year’s 61st annual Grammy Awards: nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

The big show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Cabello received two nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Havana [Live]”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Camila). Cardi B is nominated for Record of the Year (“I Like It”), Album Of The Year (Invasion Of Privacy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 (“Girls Like You”), Best Rap Performance (“Be Careful”), and Best Rap Album (Invasion Of Privacy).

First-time nominees Dan + Shay are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Tequila”). First-time nominee Post Malone received four nominations, Record Of The Year (“Rockstar” with 21 Savage), Album Of The Year (Beerbongs & Bentleys), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Better Now”), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Rockstar”).

Mendes, nominated for Song Of The Year (“In My Blood”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Shawn Mendes), will be making his debut on the Grammy stage, Two-time nominee Monáe is up for Album Of The Year (Dirty Computer) and Best Music Video (“Pynk”).

Musgraves is up for four awards: Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”), Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”), and Best Country Album (Golden Hour).