Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, More to Perform at Grammy Awards

By
Variety Staff

Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
CREDIT: MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock

The Recording Academy announced the first group of artists to perform on this year’s 61st annual Grammy Awards: nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves.

The big show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Cabello received two nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Havana [Live]”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Camila). Cardi B is nominated for Record of the Year (“I Like It”), Album Of The Year (Invasion Of Privacy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 (“Girls Like You”), Best Rap Performance (“Be Careful”), and Best Rap Album (Invasion Of Privacy).

First-time nominees Dan + Shay are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Tequila”). First-time nominee Post Malone received four nominations, Record Of The Year (“Rockstar” with 21 Savage), Album Of The Year (Beerbongs & Bentleys), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Better Now”), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Rockstar”).

Mendes, nominated for Song Of The Year (“In My Blood”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Shawn Mendes), will be making his debut on the Grammy stage, Two-time nominee Monáe is up for Album Of The Year (Dirty Computer) and Best Music Video (“Pynk”).

Musgraves is up for four awards: Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”), Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”), and Best Country Album (Golden Hour).

 

  Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, More to Perform at Grammy Awards

    The Recording Academy announced the first group of artists to perform on this year's 61st annual Grammy Awards: nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves. The big show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET 5 p.m. PT [...]

