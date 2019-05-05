×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BTS Tour Kickoff Brings the Noise to the Rose Bowl

Nick Jonas was among the more than 60,000 screaming fans.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
BTS Rose Bowl 2
CREDIT: Courtesy: Big Hit Entertainment

It has been a good week for BTS. On Wednesday (May 1), the South Korean group won two awards at the Billboard Music Awards (for top duo or group and best social artist). On Saturday (May 5), the septet kicked off its global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” stadium tour at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. They will play the second of two consecutive sold-out nights on Sunday. Their tour also includes upcoming dates at Chicago’s Soldier Field, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium.

BTS Rose Bowl
CREDIT: Courtesy Big Hit Entertainment

Prior to the kickoff, group leader RM told radio.com the group had some surprises for fans. “Since it’s a worldwide stadium tour, I think we [should] do something [with] bigger skills,” he said. “We should [have] new details for the new tour.”

He wasn’t speaking metaphorically when he referred to bigger. The nearly three-hour concert opened with the group clad in white, flanked by a pair of giant panthers as they performed their first song, “Dionysus.” Later, Jungkook floated above the crowd as he sang “Euphoria,” Jimin appeared out of nowhere inside a transparent bubble for “Serendipity” and various group members took turns racing down a ginormous bounce house slide during “Anpanman.” 

BTS Rose Bowl
CREDIT: Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

There were fireworks, giant holographic hearts and a sea of fan-held glowing light sticks, swaying in time to the music throughout the night. And each member — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — got a turn to shine in solos designed to highlight their individuality.

Early on in the show, V said, “Rose Bowl make some noise!” The enthusiastic crowd didn’t need to be told twice. The Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas was among the 60,000 concertgoers in attendance and he shared a few videos throughout the evening.

As they were nearing the end of their concert, eldest member Jin said, “Thank you for making happy memories.”

V said, “Yesterday I was nervous. This morning I was nervous. Now I am happy.”

And RM summed up the group’s feelings when he said, “This is the most important night of my life. … Many years later, I’ll definitely think about this night.”

BTS Rose Bowl
CREDIT: Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ set list tends to be representative of their musical progression. This concert was no exception. The Rose Bowl is the group’s first concert since the April 12 release of “Map of the Soul: Persona” – the third of BTS’ albums to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in less than 11 months.

Rose Bowl Set List:

1. “Dionysus”
2. “Not Today”
3. “Outro: Wings”
4. “Trivia: Just Dance”
5. “Euphoria”
6. “Best of Me”
7. “Serendipity”
8. “Trivia: Love”
9. “Boy With Luv”
10. “Dope”
11. “Baepsae”
12. “Fire”
13. “Idol”
14. “Singularity”
15. “Fake Love”
16. “Trivia: Seesaw”
17. “Epiphany” on piano
18. “Truth Untold”
19. “Outro: Tear”
20. “Mic Drop”
21. “Anpanman”
22. “So What”
23. “Make It Right”
24. “Mikrokosmos”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Music

  • BTS Rose Bowl 2

    BTS Tour Kickoff Brings the Noise to the Rose Bowl

    It has been a good week for BTS. On Wednesday (May 1), the South Korean group won two awards at the Billboard Music Awards (for top duo or group and best social artist). On Saturday (May 5), the septet kicked off its global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” stadium tour at the Rose Bowl Stadium in [...]

  • 'Yesterday' Review: A Fairy Tale in

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Yesterday'

    The Beatles wrote many of the greatest songs of all time, and they also wrote a lot of the greatest movie songs. To know that, all you have to do is see the title sequence of “A Hard Day’s Night,” which electrifies you from its opening THRUM!!!, or the Beatles blasting the sonic bliss of [...]

  • Madonna Andy Cohen Don Lemon

    Madonna, Andy Cohen, Don Lemon Honored at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Following the Los Angeles ceremony in March, the 30th GLAAD Media Awards went to New York to continue honoring the celebrities, films, shows and media organizations that have made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community this past year. Drag superstar Shangela hosted the event, which presented Madonna with the Advocate for Change award and Andy [...]

  • Dave Grusin Doc Recaps a Life

    Dave Grusin Documentary Recounts a Life Spent Juggling Film Scores and Jazz Cats

    The title of the just-completed documentary “Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time” reflects the subject’s lament that there aren’t enough hours in the day or days in the year for all the music that needs to be made. That desire to stretch the clock might seem hyperbolic coming from other musicians, but not for someone whose [...]

  • Joy Williams Front Porch

    Album Review: Joy Williams' 'Front Porch'

    The leadoff single from Joy Williams’ new album is a song called “The Trouble With Wanting,” and that’s a subject her fans know all about. For the last five or six years, most of them have wanted to get, if not the hell freezing over of a Civil Wars reunion, then a Williams solo album [...]

  • Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs at

    From R&B Star to 'Real Housewives' and Back: How Kandi Burruss Built an Empire

    Before her role on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Georgia-bred Kandi Burruss made her name in one of the biggest R&B acts of the 1990s, Xscape, whose hits “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding” and “Who Can I Run To” helped put the Southern state on the hip-pop map. At the same time, Burruss was also moonlighting [...]

  • CiaraVH1's Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love

    Ciara, Anthony Anderson and More Share Their Moms' Best Advice

    Mother’s Day is still over a week away, but a festive celebration for the holiday came early in Los Angeles Thursday evening, as H.E.R., La La Anthony, Anthony Anderson and more came together to celebrate their moms and moms everywhere during VH1’s annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom” tribute. Ahead of the live taping [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad