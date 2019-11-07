BTS to Launch a New Line of Tech Accessories With Casetify (EXCLUSIVE)

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome BTS to the Casetify Co-Lab program,” said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify. “The band’s cultural influence and message of self acceptance perfectly aligns with Casetify’s core values, and we can’t wait to unite fans around the world through this collection.”

BTS actively promotes self-love to its fans, and the band’s album “Love Yourself: Answer” was its first album to be certified gold last year. “Love Yourself: Answer” is also the first Korean album to be recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America. Since then, “Map of the Soul: Persona” has also been recognized gold.

The BTS collection will launch globally online on Nov. 19, and will also be available at in-store activations around the world. Fans can join the waitlist at Casetify’s website prior to launch for priority access to shop the collection before the global release. See images from the collection below.