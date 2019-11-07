×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BTS to Launch a New Line of Tech Accessories With Casetify (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Kristine's Most Recent Stories

View All
BTS Billboard Music Awards
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

BTS is teaming with Casetify to globally launch a new tech accessory collection, which contains accessories compatible with iPhone, Samsung devices, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads and more.

The new collection portrays elements from BTS’ lead single “Boy with Luv,” featuring Halsey, from their recent EP “Map of the Soul: Persona.” Casetify has previously collaborated with musicians such as Pharrell, Victoria Monet and the Rolling Stones.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome BTS to the Casetify Co-Lab program,” said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify. “The band’s cultural influence and message of self acceptance perfectly aligns with Casetify’s core values, and we can’t wait to unite fans around the world through this collection.”

BTS actively promotes self-love to its fans, and the band’s album “Love Yourself: Answer” was its first album to be certified gold last year. “Love Yourself: Answer” is also the first Korean album to be recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America. Since then, “Map of the Soul: Persona” has also been recognized gold.

The BTS collection will launch globally online on Nov. 19, and will also be available at in-store activations around the world. Fans can join the waitlist at Casetify’s website prior to launch for priority access to shop the collection before the global release. See images from the collection below.

More Music

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards

    BTS to Launch a New Line of Tech Accessories With Casetify (EXCLUSIVE)

    BTS is teaming with Casetify to globally launch a new tech accessory collection, which contains accessories compatible with iPhone, Samsung devices, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads and more. The new collection portrays elements from BTS’ lead single “Boy with Luv,” featuring Halsey, from their recent EP “Map of the Soul: Persona.” Casetify has previously collaborated [...]

  • Coldplay Chris Martin

    Is Coldplay Entering the Protest Music Realm With New 'Guns' Song?

    Coldplay may have chosen the double-album format for their upcoming “Everyday Life” because they really do want to show off more than one side of the band after all — including a more contentious and socially conscious side, if the snippet they just released of a new track called “Guns” is any indication. Only 32 [...]

  • Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and Robyn

    Robyn Crawford Opens Up About Her ‘Physical’ Relationship With Whitney Houston

    Over the years there has been much speculation about the nature of Whitney Houston’s relationship with her close associate Robyn Crawford, who was frequently seen in the artist’s company from the early 1980s on. The pair’s closeness frequently spawned speculation about the nature of their relationship. “We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay,” [...]

  • Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts GG Townson,

    Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts G.G. Townson, Laila Odom, Three More (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic has found its leads. G.G. Townson and Laila Odom will be playing Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, respectively. Additionally, the upcoming limited series will also star Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor, Jermel Howard as rapper Treach and Monique Paul as DJ Spinderella. This still-untitled authorized biopic follows the [...]

  • Rain Phoenix

    Rain Phoenix Welcomes Brother Joaquin to Her 'LaunchLeft' Podcast (Watch)

    In 2019, a female singer-songwriter who has been making music for over 20 years — collaborating with big named like R.E.M. and the Red Hot Chili Peppers while consistently releasing her own albums — should be defined by her body of work, not her relation to a man. And yet the headline of a recent [...]

  • Laurent

    AFM: Anton Boards Documentary on Pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sebastien Raybaud’s production, finance and sales house Anton has picked up worldwide sales rights to music documentary “Laurent Garnier: Off the Record,” and is presenting the project to buyers at the American Film Market. The documentary looks at the life of one of the godfathers of house music, the pioneering DJ Laurent Garnier, from his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad