BTS Single ‘Lights/Boy With Luv’ Gets ‘Million’ Certification in Japan

Variety Staff

BTS World
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netmarble

Universal Music Japan announced today that “Lights/Boy With Luv,” the latest Japanese-language single by K-Pop superstars BTS, has received the “Million” certification by the RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan), in recognition of the single shipping more than 1 million physical copies since its release on July 3.

While Japan, along with Germany, is one of the few remaining markets in the world where physical product still sells in significant quantities, and the certification recognizes units shipped rather than sold, that mark is rare: BTS is the first non-Japanese male artist or group to be awarded the certification.

The group commented, “We are thankful that the album we worked hard on received so much love. We will continue to try our best to show you better sides of us.”

“Lights/Boy With Luv” is the group’s 10th single in Japan and was released through Universal Music Japan, in partnership with Big Hit Entertainment last month. According to the announcement, “Lights” topped the iTunes top song chart in 43 countries around the world and its official music video has received more than 38 million views on YouTube to date.

The group’s concert film, “Bring the Soul: The Movie” headed into 110 countries earlier this week, making it the widest-ever event cinema release.

The concert film follows the hugely successful band at the end of its Love Yourself tour in Europe. Park Jun Soo directs, and Big Hit Entertainment and Camp Entertainment produce the film.

