×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BTS Promises New Music on the Way in Group of the Year Acceptance Speech (Watch)

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

The seven-member boy band known as BTS announced that they were in the process of creating new music and an album will be out soon at Variety‘s Hitmakers brunch at the Soho House in West Hollywood on Dec. 7.

In their acceptance speech for Variety‘s group of the year, RM expressed gratitude for their fans and revealed that a new project was in the works.

“Since we’re not very used to this kind of event, I’m very nervous, but I’m going to take it easy. First of all, I’d like to say thank you to Shirley, of course, and all the editors at Variety for choosing us as group of the year. 2019 was truly a very surprising and exciting year for us; this event really made it even more special,” RM said. After thanking their producers and team at Columbia Records, he continued: “We have to say thank you and that we love you to all the Armies all over the world who always sends us the greatest love and support.”

RM revealed the good news at the end of the speech: “The great news is that we are currently working on our new music and new album and can’t wait to share them with you guys in the near future. I hope you guys are so excited to discover what BTS has in store in 2020.”

BTS was honored among several others at Variety‘s Hitmaker awards, including Billie Eilish for hitmaker of the year and Megan Thee Stallion for breakthrough artist of the year. Kacey Musgraves and Lil Nas X were also in attendance — to support Jason Owen and Ryan Tedder — and exchanged numbers.

More Music

  • Sheryl Crow poses in Nashville, TennMusic

    Sheryl Crow on Threading the Music Biz Needle: 'The Fact That the Album Exists is My Reward'

    Sheryl Crow is a survivor. Not only of breast cancer, a brain tumor, debilitating depression and a toxic relationship (don’t even ask about Lance Armstrong) but also the music industry. The controversy surrounding songwriting credit — not to mention two related deaths, including her ex-boyfriend and collaborator, Kevin Gilbert — linked to her Grammy-winning debut [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    From "1917" to "Jojo Rabbit," Composers of Some of the Year's Top Scores Talk Shop

    “1917,” Thomas Newman The 20-year collaboration of director Sam Mendes and composer Thomas Newman has encompassed midlife crisis (“American Beauty”), crime in the Depression (“Road to Perdition”), the Gulf War (“Jarhead”), marriage in the 1950s (“Revolutionary Road”) and two James Bond adventures (“Skyfall,” “Spectre”). Now they’ve tackled World War I, with “1917,” but Mendes’ much-talked-about [...]

  • ROAD TRIP – In Disney and

    Disney Boasts a Bevy of Hopefuls for Oscar's Original Song Race

    When the Academy announces its shortlist for song nominations on Dec. 16, you can be certain that at least one Disney song will be on it and probably more. Disney songs have been nominated 33 times in the past 30 years, winning 12 of the gold statuettes. This year, the studio has at least four [...]

  • pharrell brain child show

    'Blurred Lines' Flares Up Again - Marvin Gaye Family Claims Pharrell Perjured Himself

    Like a zombie that just won’t stay dead, the “Blurred Lines” case keeps coming back. While the 2015 verdict, in which Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke and the song’s publisher were ordered to pay nearly $5 million to Marvin Gaye’s family for infringing upon the late singer’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up,” was basically [...]

  • Innovative Scores Elevated the Year's Documentaries

    Innovative Scores Elevated the Year's Documentaries

    It’s next to impossible for a documentary score to be Oscar-nominated alongside the dozens of fictional narratives entered each year. But it did happen, just once: In 1975, composer Gerald Fried was nominated for his music for “Birds Do It, Bees Do It,” a documentary on the mating habits of animals. Fried, now 91, perhaps [...]

  • Liam Payne "LP1"

    Liam Payne's 'LP1': Album Review

    If you’re a collective One Direction optimist — in the maybe-it-really-is-a-hiatus sense — you could imagine that the current flurry of individual records (and the summer 2020 tours to follow) mean they’re all getting their solo stuff out of their systems to clear the palette for a reunion in the distant future. But from the look [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad