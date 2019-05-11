×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

As BTS Fans Flock to Central Park for ‘GMA’ Concert, NYPD Pleads ‘Don’t Pitch Tents’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RMBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of BTS’ performance on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday (May 15), the New York Police Department’s 19th District has issued an alert to fans camping in the areas surrounding Rumsey Playfield and the Summerstage Amphitheater: don’t do it. “For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted,” read a tweet issued on May 10. “Please don’t pitch tents in or outside [of] Central Park.”

By Friday, many fans had already settled into makeshift sleeping quarters. According to a local news report, fans have since dismantled their tents “and instead pulled out foldable chairs, hoping there is no rule about sitting outside the park until next week’s concert.”

Also potentially dampening BTS fans’ spirits: the weather forecast for New York City calls for rain in the days leading up to the concert (Wednesday will see a high of 64 and partly sunny skies).

The South Korean group, comprised of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will kick off GMA’s Summer Concert Series. The free show was announced on May 3 and, though open to the general public, requires a ticket for entry (they have long “sold out”).

Related

The NYPD 19th Precinct cheekily noted, “Trust us, we’re just as excited as you are.”

BTS is currently in the midst of a worldwide stadium tour that includes two sold-out nights at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, in addition to stops at Chicago’s Soldier Field, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Other acts performing on the GMA concert series include Hozier on May 24, Ciara on May 31, Adam Lambert on June 28, Lady Antebellum on July 26, Keith Urban on August 9, Chance the Rapper on August 16, French Montana on August 23 and Kane Brown with Marshmello on August 30.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    As BTS Fans Flock to Central Park for 'GMA' Concert, NYPD Pleads 'Don't Pitch Tents'

    Ahead of BTS’ performance on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday (May 15), the New York Police Department’s 19th District has issued an alert to fans camping in the areas surrounding Rumsey Playfield and the Summerstage Amphitheater: don’t do it. “For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted,” read a tweet issued on [...]

  • 'NYPD Blue' Pilot to Undergo Retooling

    'NYPD Blue' Pilot to Undergo Retooling for Possible Midseason Pickup at ABC

    ABC is not presently moving forward with its “NYPD Blue” series continuation, but the project is not outright dead at the broadcaster. Sources confirm to Variety that the network remains high on the project but feel it needs to be reworked before it is ready for air. The show may still get a midseason pickup once [...]

  • Jeff Glor attends the 2019 White

    Jeff Glor Signs Off From 'CBS Evening News'

    Jeff Glor devoted the final few seconds of “CBS Evening News” on Friday to a story that’s not often told to his viewers: Dozens of staffers help him put together the program each night. Glor would have been well within his rights to take a few moments to reflect on his tenure at the long-running [...]

  • STAR: L-R: Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest,

    'Star' Canceled After Three Seasons at Fox

    “Star” has been canceled after three seasons at Fox. The musical drama from Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy told the story of three girls’ rise to fame. It starred Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott. Daniels, Pamela Oas Williams and Karin Gist were executive producers; Gist was also [...]

  • BLINDSPOT -- "The One Where Jane

    'Blindspot' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at NBC

    NBC has ordered a fifth and final season of “Blindspot.” The series stars Jaimie Alexander as a woman who initially crawled out of a duffel bag in the middle of New York City, completely naked except for the tattoos that covered almost every inch of her body. The tattoos were codes, and she worked with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad