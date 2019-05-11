As BTS Fans Flock to Central Park for ‘GMA’ Concert, NYPD Pleads ‘Don’t Pitch Tents’

Ahead of BTS’ performance on “Good Morning America” this Wednesday (May 15), the New York Police Department’s 19th District has issued an alert to fans camping in the areas surrounding Rumsey Playfield and the Summerstage Amphitheater: don’t do it. “For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted,” read a tweet issued on May 10. “Please don’t pitch tents in or outside [of] Central Park.”

By Friday, many fans had already settled into makeshift sleeping quarters. According to a local news report, fans have since dismantled their tents “and instead pulled out foldable chairs, hoping there is no rule about sitting outside the park until next week’s concert.”

Also potentially dampening BTS fans’ spirits: the weather forecast for New York City calls for rain in the days leading up to the concert (Wednesday will see a high of 64 and partly sunny skies).

Trust us we’re just as excited as you are about the #BTS (방탄소년단) @bts_bighit concert @SummerStage next Wednesday, but… For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted. Please don’t pitch tents ⛺️ in or outside #CentralPark. #NYC #BTSarmy pic.twitter.com/g2feQF1TX0 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) May 10, 2019

The South Korean group, comprised of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will kick off GMA’s Summer Concert Series. The free show was announced on May 3 and, though open to the general public, requires a ticket for entry (they have long “sold out”).

The NYPD 19th Precinct cheekily noted, “Trust us, we’re just as excited as you are.”

BTS is currently in the midst of a worldwide stadium tour that includes two sold-out nights at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, in addition to stops at Chicago’s Soldier Field, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Other acts performing on the GMA concert series include Hozier on May 24, Ciara on May 31, Adam Lambert on June 28, Lady Antebellum on July 26, Keith Urban on August 9, Chance the Rapper on August 16, French Montana on August 23 and Kane Brown with Marshmello on August 30.