×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BTS Fans Slam Restaurant After Owner Posts Video of the Boy Band Eating

Soldiers of the BTS Army have flooded New York eatery Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong with one-star Yelp reviews.

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
BTS 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 15 May 2019
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/RE

Don’t mess with BTS stans.

After an owner of New York Korean barbecue chain Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong posted a video of the K-pop band dining at his Midtown restaurant, fans claimed he was violating BTS’ privacy rights and flooded the eatery with one-star Yelp reviews in retaliation.

Members of the group dined in the restaurant on Tuesday night when co-owner Bobby Kwak snapped a video of the heartthrobs to share on his personal social media.

The since deleted Instagram post read: “Maybe I am being too harsh or maybe it’s way past my time but I feel like Big Bang had more talent than BTS. Kinda like Jordan vs. Lebron debate but I will admit they are slowly growing onto me.”

Offended by Kwak’s words, BTS super-fans – dubbed the “ARMY” – took to Yelp to criticize the owner’s actions with many accusing him of having used hidden cameras to obtain the footage.

In a new Instagram posted today, Kwak attempted to save face and denied having planted hidden cameras. He also apologized to fans, writing: “The video taken yesterday was not done by Baekjeong the restaurant but by myself personally while I was eating there. There are no hidden cameras, and I take full responsibility. I got star struck.”

Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong, which operates a sister location in Los Angeles, is a favorite of celebrities like Rachael Ray, the late Anthony Bourdain, Ed Sheeran, the Williams sisters and Chris Rock, according New York’s Eater. The band was in town for two sold-out shows in New Jersey.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Music

  • Morissey California Sun Album

    Album Review: Morrissey’s ‘California Son’

    Since his days with the Smiths, the warbling baritone crooner and shrilly irritable lyricist Morrissey has found heart and humor in the repetition of his central (now, right-winged) talking points. It could be a famed mix of sexual deprivation and longing, and the isolation that comes with placing oneself on the shelf. It could be [...]

  • Inside amfAR's Cannes Gala

    Inside amfAR's Cannes Gala: Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner and Tiffany Trump

    Kendall Jenner caused a commotion when she arrived. Tiffany Trump went unrecognized until a member of the press pointed her out as she made her way down the carpet. And Mariah Carey flew in to perform a couple of songs. Welcome to this year’s AmfAR Gala Cannes, the AIDS organization’s annual — and largest — [...]

  • BTS 'Good Morning America' TV show,

    BTS Fans Slam Restaurant After Owner Posts Video of the Boy Band Eating

    Don’t mess with BTS stans. After an owner of New York Korean barbecue chain Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong posted a video of the K-pop band dining at his Midtown restaurant, fans claimed he was violating BTS’ privacy rights and flooded the eatery with one-star Yelp reviews in retaliation. Members of the group dined in the [...]

  • Dear Evan Hansen

    Broadway Cast Albums Find Fresh Footing With Hip New Sounds, Viral Outreach

    Mixtapes. YouTube videos. Dedicated playlists. Ancillary products. Viral marketing. Epic chart stays. These are things you expect to hear from a record label discussing Cardi B or Beyoncé. Instead, this is the new world of a very old staple, the Broadway original cast recording. Robust stats tell the tale: Atlantic’s “Hamilton” album beat the record [...]

  • Ali Stroker Oklahoma

    Ali Stroker on 'Oklahoma!': 'This Show Doesn’t Follow the Rules and That Is So Who I Am'

    Ali Stroker is no stranger to rewriting history. With her 2015 Broadway debut in “Spring Awakening,” she became the first actor in a wheelchair to perform on the Great White Way. Three years later, she’s back onstage in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” as Ado Annie, the flirtatious local who splits her affections between a resident [...]

  • Hadestown Broadway

    'Hadestown': Inside the Musical's 12-Year Odyssey to Broadway

    “Hadestown’s” 12-year journey to Broadway was an odyssey in its own right.  Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s buzzy musical, a folk-operatic retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus, a musician who ventures to the underworld to rescue his fiancée, Eurydice, was in development for more than a decade before arriving on the New York stage. The show [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad