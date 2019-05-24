BTS Fans Slam Restaurant After Owner Posts Video of the Boy Band Eating

Don’t mess with BTS stans.
After an owner of New York Korean barbecue chain Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong posted a video of the K-pop band dining at his Midtown restaurant, fans claimed he was violating BTS’ privacy rights and flooded the eatery with one-star Yelp reviews in retaliation.
Members of the group dined in the restaurant on Tuesday night when co-owner Bobby Kwak snapped a video of the heartthrobs to share on his personal social media.
The since deleted Instagram post read: “Maybe I am being too harsh or maybe it’s way past my time but I feel like Big Bang had more talent than BTS. Kinda like Jordan vs. Lebron debate but I will admit they are slowly growing onto me.”
Offended by Kwak’s words, BTS super-fans – dubbed the “ARMY” – took to Yelp to criticize the owner’s actions with many accusing him of having used hidden cameras to obtain the footage.
In a new Instagram posted today, Kwak attempted to save face and denied having planted hidden cameras. He also apologized to fans, writing: “The video taken yesterday was not done by Baekjeong the restaurant but by myself personally while I was eating there. There are no hidden cameras, and I take full responsibility. I got star struck.”
Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong, which operates a sister location in Los Angeles, is a favorite of celebrities like Rachael Ray, the late Anthony Bourdain, Ed Sheeran, the Williams sisters and Chris Rock, according New York’s Eater. The band was in town for two sold-out shows in New Jersey.
Just want to apologize to BTS and all the BTS fans out there. The video taken yesterday was not done by Baekjeong the restaurant but by myself personally while i was eating there. There are no hidden cameras and i take full responsibility. I got star struck. I hope all the fans and the members of BTS will be forgiving and know it was done with zero malice.