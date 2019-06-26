×

BTS’ ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’ Gets Global Theatrical Release

The Korean pop group will be back on the big screen this summer.

BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RMBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

BTS will be back on the big screen this summer. The Korean pop group announced today that their latest feature film, “Bring the Soul: The Movie,” will have a global release on August 7. It arrives just six and a half months after the septet’s last film release, “Love Yourself in Seoul.”

“Bring the Soul” is expected to be similar in theme to 2018’s “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” which was a mixture of BTS’ live performances, interviews and candid footage of the septet being tourists. This latest film focuses on the band’s final days of their “Love Yourself” tour in Europe. The filmmakers promise that the group — made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — will share never-before-heard anecdotes.

Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie,’” Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in a statement. “(Their fans) the ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide.”

Burn the Stage: The Movie” pulled in $18.5 million at the box office in limited release, making it the highest grossing global event cinema – a record previously held by “One Direction: Where We Are – the Concert Film.”

Tickets will be available beginning July 3 via the film’s official website. Previous screenings of the film sold out immediately.

