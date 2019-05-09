×
BTS Announces New Single ‘Lights’

It's the group's first Japanese single with an accompanying video in four years — but, with multiple U.S. editions, clearly aimed at America, too.

Variety Staff

BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RMBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Surprise releases seem to be more the rule than the exception for major pop acts nowadays, but BTS will be having none of that. The K-pop group has put fans on warning that they have a new single coming in about two months’ time — the Japanese-language “Lights,” which will be matched up with Japanese versions of the previously released songs “Boy With Luv” and “IDOL” for a CD/DVD release.

“Lights” is being touted as the group’s first new Japanese song in four years to be accompanied by a video — and, according to their announcement, “conveys the message of hope that one can connect with the others through sounds and see each other’s lights whenever they close their eyes.”

The digital release will take place July 3 “Japan time,” timing that should have it available to on-the-ball American fans on July 2. Following a national break for lights in the sky, U.S. BTS-ers can get the physical editions of “Lights” on July 5.

That’s very much “editions” plural, as — to no one’s surprise — there’ll be three different collect-’em-all versions of the physical package. All three will have the same CD component with the three aforementioned tracks. But “Limited Edition A” will come with a DVD containing the music videos for “Lights” and “IDOL,” “Edition B” will have a DVD with “making of” segments about the “Lights” video and jacket photos, and “C” will forego a DVD addition in favor of a 36-page booklet.

The release appears timed to BTS’ four upcoming shows in Japan, beginning July 6 in Osaka. Following their two-night stand at the Rose Bowl this past weekend, BTS has stadium two-nighters scheduled in two more American venues — Chicago’s Soldier Field May 11-12 and New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium May 18-19 — before moving on to Brazil, London, Paris and Japan.

