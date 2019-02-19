×
BTS Announces Stadium Dates for ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ Tour

By
Variety Staff

BTS61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

BTS have announced eight stadium dates for their global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour.

The tour kicks off on May 4 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles before traveling through Chicago, New Jersey, Brazil, London and France. It is scheduled to hit two stadiums in Japan the following July. The group has dates in Japan and Thailand scheduled for this and next month. Full dates appear below.

The group was recently the first Korean act to present at the Grammy Awards. During the Grammys red carpet, the K-pop sensation told Variety‘s Marc Malkin that they hope to work with a number of this year’s nominees, including Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, and Lady Gaga.

The boy band also named H.E.R. and Post Malone as potential collaborators.

As for award show excitement, BTS band member RM spoke for all of his bandmates saying, “We’re finer than fine; we’re super fine.”

“It’s our first time ever presenting an award, and also the Grammys so… yeah I stayed up all night,” he added.

DATE CITY VENUE TICKET OPEN
May 4, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl Stadium March 1, 2019
May 11, 2019 Chicago, IL Soldier Field March 1, 2019
May 18, 2019 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium March 1, 2019
May 25, 2019 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque March 11, 2019
June 1, 2019 London, UK Wembley Stadium connected by EE March 1, 2019
June 7, 2019 Paris, France Stade de France March 1, 2019
July 6-7, 2019 Osaka, Japan Yanmar Stadium Nagai TBA
July 13-14, 2019 Shizuoka, Japan Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa TBA

 

