BTS Announces Stadium Dates for ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ Tour

BTS have announced eight stadium dates for their global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour.

The tour kicks off on May 4 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles before traveling through Chicago, New Jersey, Brazil, London and France. It is scheduled to hit two stadiums in Japan the following July. The group has dates in Japan and Thailand scheduled for this and next month. Full dates appear below.

The group was recently the first Korean act to present at the Grammy Awards. During the Grammys red carpet, the K-pop sensation told Variety‘s Marc Malkin that they hope to work with a number of this year’s nominees, including Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, and Lady Gaga.

The boy band also named H.E.R. and Post Malone as potential collaborators.

As for award show excitement, BTS band member RM spoke for all of his bandmates saying, “We’re finer than fine; we’re super fine.”

“It’s our first time ever presenting an award, and also the Grammys so… yeah I stayed up all night,” he added.