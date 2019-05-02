×
Bryan Adams Signs With CAA

Canadian Rock Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams Performs on Stage at the Vienna Stadthalle in Vienna Austria 05 July 2012 Adams Next Performs in Salzburg the Switzerland and Poland As He Continues His European Tour Austria ViennaAustria Music - Jul 2012
CREDIT: Georg Hochmuth/EPA/REX/Shutterst

Bryan Adams has signed with CAA, the agency announced on May 1. The Canadian singer and songwriter has notched a string of hits over a career that spans nearly 40 years including “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Run to You,” “Summer of ’69,” “All For Love,” “Heaven” and the Oscar-nominated  “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” from 1991’s “Prince of Thieves.” He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

Adams has been nominated for 15 Grammy awards and sold over 65 million albums worldwide, according to CAA. His latest single, “Shine A Light,” is Adams’ first new song in almost five years. He’ll be touring an album of the same name this summer.

Adams’ work outside of music stretches to Broadway — last year’s musical stage adaptation of “Pretty Woman” was scored by Adams in collaboration with Jim Vallence — as well as photography, where he is a noted portrait artist and documentarian and has released several books of his work. In addition, Adams is an active humanitarian who’s lent his name and voice to such causes as animal rights, the plights of refugees and disaster relief.

Adams is managed by Bruce Allen.

