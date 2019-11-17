×
Bruce Springsteen Stuns Fans With Surprise Two-Hour Set at Stone Pony (Watch)

Bruce Springsteen
CREDIT: Michael Kravetsky

Bruce Springsteen stunned attendees at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey Saturday night with a surprise two-hour performance at a private event benefiting Boston College. The lucky 400 attendees for the invite-only event got a 22-song set that included hits from his albums “Born in the USA,” “Born to Run,” “Greetings from Asbury Park,” “The River,” a few covers and more, according to Stan Goldstein, co-author of the book, “Rock and Roll Tour of the Jersey Shore.”

Springsteen — who was backed by New Jersey veteran Bobby Bandiera’s band — was joined by E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg mid-show as a surprise, and also by Kings of Suburbia vocalist Layonne Holmes for a cover of “The Boy From New York City.” Weinberg added extra muscle for E Street staples “Rosalita,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” and “Born to Run.”

During “Fourth of July, Asbury Park (Sandy),” Springsteen noted that psychic Madame Marie still has a booth on the boardwalk, and gave a quick plug for guests to check out the nearby Convention Hall. He also gave a nod to to Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes with a performance of the Springsteen-penned song, “Talk to Me,” from the Jukes album, “Hearts of Stone.” The full setlist appears below; video shot by Jack Kusner.

“I need shots of tequila,” Springsteen joked before ripping into “Cadillac Ranch.”

The ties that bind Springsteen to Boston College are personal — his son Evan is an alum. Springsteen performed three previous benefits for the school at the Pony in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Set List:

  1. 634-5789;
  2. Seven Nights to Rock
  3. Darlington County
  4. Spirit in the Night
  5. Growin’ Up
  6. Because The Night
  7. Two Hearts
  8. Cadillac Ranch
  9. Rendezvous
  10. Layonne Holmes “Boy From New York City;
  11. From Small Things (Bobby Bandiera on lead vocals);
  12. I’m On Fire
  13. Waiting on A Sunny Day
  14. Talk to Me;
  15. Fourth of July Asbury Park (Sandy)
  16. Tenth Avenue Freeze-out
  1. Dancing in the Dark
  2. Born to Run
  3. Rosalita
  4. Detroit Medley
  5. Twist & Shout
  6. Thunder Road (solo acoustic).

 

