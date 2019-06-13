×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Springsteen Greets Sony Staff on ‘Stars’ Release Eve

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Sony

Bruce Springsteen wanted to make Sony Music’s New York staff feel like eastern stars, as he stopped by the office Thursday to offer thanks for their work promoting his new album, which comes out Friday.

Among those on the receiving end of a visit on the eve of the release of “Western Stars” were Rob Stringer, Sony Music Entertainment’s CEO; Ron Perry, chairman & CEO of Columbia Records, Springsteen’s label home since 1973; Jenifer Mallory, the Columbia label’s EVP/GM; and Greg Linn, SVP of marketing & content at Sony Legacy Recordings, the company’s catalog division. Staffers on hand said that Springsteen was in a leisurely mood and “shook everyone’s hand and chatted with all of us.”

With few exceptions, advance notices for “Western Stars” have been enthusiastic, with most critics taking note of the album’s highly unusual (for him) mix of ’60s pop, lush arrangements and landscapes far from New Jersey.

Related

In Variety‘s review, Chris Willman wrote, “Springsteen has cited the 1960s work of Glen Campbell and Jimmy Webb as being a model for what he’s done on ‘Western Stars,’ but you should probably throw movie music in as an influence, given how much full orchestration is packed into almost every track, from a guy who didn’t ever have much use for it before. He’s written a concept album about isolationists in the modern American West, then arranged it so that all those strings and horns make you half-expect the Magnificent Seven to swoop in to rescue his forlorn loners. … ‘Go west, 69-year-old man’ always feels like good musical self-advice on this album, and Springsteen and the spirit of Elmer Bernstein make for a good match.”

Additionally, Variety wrote, “If he brings a bit of New Mexico back to New Jersey, that E Street album he’s promised for 2020 will probably be all the better for it.” In a recent conversation with filmmaker Martin Scorsese at a Netflix event, Scorsese revealed that he had recently written nearly an album’s worth of “band songs” and planned to take the E Street Band out on tour after recording it.

The album is being well received enough that Springsteen could be up for Grammys later this year for “Western Stars,” but before that, his team is hoping he’ll be up for an Emmy for “Springsteen on Broadway.” His recent conversation with Scorsese took place at a “for your consideration” Netflix event in L.A.

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Music

  • Bruce Springsteen Stops by to Greet

    Bruce Springsteen Greets Sony Staff on 'Stars' Release Eve

    Bruce Springsteen wanted to make Sony Music’s New York staff feel like eastern stars, as he stopped by the office Thursday to offer thanks for their work promoting his new album, which comes out Friday. Among those on the receiving end of a visit on the eve of the release of “Western Stars” were Rob [...]

  • Anthony Anderson LADF

    Why Anthony Anderson and Billie Jean King are Giving Back with the Dodgers Foundation

    Celebrities and athletes came together at the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala to celebrate the team’s commitment to supporting youth and to catch a glimpse of the event’s headliner: Bruno Mars. Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss were honored at the fifth annual event, which raised over $3 million for programs benefiting Los Angeles youth. [...]

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Press Room,

    Madonna's Promoter Combats NY Post's 'Absolute Lies' About 'Sluggish' Ticket Sales

    Have Madonna’s fortunes fallen so far that she’s “struggling” to fill small halls in the biggest cities in the world now? Yes, if you believe the New York Post. Naturally, her promoter begs to differ, and is differing loudly in an interview he did with Pollstar to combat the newspaper’s piece on allegedly weak ticket [...]

  • Tyler the Creator and DJ Khaled

    Inside the DJ Khaled-Tyler, the Creator Chart Battle

    The controversy surrounding the recent chart battle between DJ Khaled and Tyler the Creator — in which a bundle promoting Khaled’s album was disqualified from adding to its sales tally for the May 24 Billboard 200 album chart, allowing the No. 1 spot to go to Tyler’s “Igor” — has been a first-class problem for [...]

  • Concert Review: John Prine Tribute Features

    Concert Review: Stephen Colbert, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones Light up John Prine Tribute

    John Prine is, in many ways, the ultimate songwriter’s songwriter. Revered by his peers and his ride-or-die fans, over the past five decades he’s written many brilliant songs with incisive melodies and tongue-twisting (and brain-twisting) lyrics that have been covered by artists ranging from Bonnie Raitt, Johnny Cash and John Denver to My Morning Jacket [...]

  • Steve Price Ellie Goulding our Planet

    Emmys 2019: How New Music Category Puts Docus on Equal Footing With Fictional Fare

    For years, music in documentary and nonfiction programming competed alongside the music for fictional narratives, but this year, music composition for a documentary series or special is getting its own category — the Emmys’ seventh music category overall. It is a change that couldn’t have come soon enough for many veterans in the space. “So [...]

  • Madonna Madame X

    Album Review: Madonna's 'Madame X'

    Here’s a little-known pop-diva fact: Madonna used to have nightmares about Whitney Houston. In a 1995 “Primetime Live” interview, she described a dream she had in which she learned that her greatest ’80s chart rival’s then-latest single, “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” had replaced hers, “You’ll See,” at No. 1. Meanwhile, in another room, her music teacher [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad