×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Springsteen Reveals He Just Wrote an Entire Album for E Street Band to Tour Behind

Springsteen broke the news in a conversation with Martin Scorsese, saying he'd been blocked about writing band material until a month ago. "You go, 'I’m not f---ed... There’ll be another tour!'”

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Martin Scorsese and Bruce SpringsteenFYSEE Opening Night with Bruce Springsteen & Martin Scorsese, Raleigh Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bruce Springsteen hasn’t made too many public predictions about whether he’d ever record or tour with the E Street Band again. Sunday night, he answered a firm yes to both those questions.

Although Springsteen gave no indication about when these things might come to fruition — since he does have a solo album, “Western Stars,” coming first — he indicated that writer’s block had come into play, at least when it came to coming up with E Street-appropriate material.

And he’s over it.

In a Hollywood conversation with filmmaker Martin Scorsese aimed at reminding Emmy voters about the Netflix film “Springsteen on Broadway,” talk turned to where songwriting inspiration comes from, and Springsteen said he can’t just summon it at will.

“You have to capture a little piece of the divine,” he said, in prefacing the unexpected news. “And it can come in many, many forms. But whenever I really have written something that I felt has some quality to it, there’s always that little piece of ‘I’m not exactly sure where that came from. I know how I got here or how I got there, but…’

Related

“It’s like I’ve spent about seven years without writing anything for the band,” Springsteen continued. “I couldn’t write anything for the band. And I said, ‘Well, of course … you’ll never be able to do that again!’ And it’s a trick every time you do it, you know? But it’s a trick that, because of that fact that you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration.

“And then about a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band. And it came out of just… I mean, I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere. And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice.” He laughed out loud at the memory. “It makes you so happy. You go, ‘F—, I’m not f—ed, all right? There’ll be another tour!”

Not that anyone should do the modern equivalent of lining up at their local Ticketmaster just yet. “Western Stars,” which comes out June 14, is an album he’s talked about being in the works, if not done, for years, so Springsteen remains very much a will-serve-no-album-before-its-time guy. There’s also no word yet on whether Springsteen might do an acoustic tour behind that record, as he has in the distant past for other solo albums.

But it’s clear that E Street Band members were telling the truth in the last year when they said they had little idea when or if they’d perform together again — especially if Springsteen had told them he was done with retrospective-focused tours and would need a new band-oriented album to justify hitting the road again. The material to make that happen is in place… and fans may be offering thanks to some kind of divinity, too.

A full account of Springsteen’s conversation with Scorsese is forthcoming…

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Music

  • Martin Scorsese and Bruce SpringsteenFYSEE Opening

    Bruce Springsteen Reveals He Just Wrote an Entire Album for E Street Band to Tour Behind

    Bruce Springsteen hasn’t made too many public predictions about whether he’d ever record or tour with the E Street Band again. Sunday night, he answered a firm yes to both those questions. Although Springsteen gave no indication about when these things might come to fruition — since he does have a solo album, “Western Stars,” [...]

  • Adele

    Adele Sort of, Maybe Hints at New Music in Birthday Post ... or Doesn't

    In a characteristically motormouthed Instagram post today celebrating her 31st birthday, Adele spoke of the challenges she’s faced in the past year — one that saw her splitting with husband Simon Konecki — spoke of  the importance of self-love, looked ahead to the forthcoming year being spent “all on myself,” and either hinted at new [...]

  • Gay Chorus Deep South

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Gay Chorus Deep South'

    Never underestimate the power of music to bring people together, even when the parties in question are deeply conservative Southern Christians and the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. In response to a rise in fresh anti-LGBT bigotry, the out-and-proud California choir planned a series of concerts across five of the states with the harshest laws [...]

  • Geezer Butler, Kesha. Geezer Butler, left,

    Kesha, Wallis Annenberg Honored at Humane Society Gala

    The Humane Society of the United States honored Kesha with the Voice for the Animals Award, and philanthropist Wallis Annenberg with the Lifetime Achievement Award at its Los Angeles benefit gala on Saturday. Animal rights activists, including Diane Warren, Priscilla Presley, and Leona Lewis, gathered at the Paramount Studios backlot to celebrate the non-profit’s progress [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • BTS Rose Bowl 2

    BTS Tour Kickoff Brings the Noise to the Rose Bowl

    It has been a good week for BTS. On Wednesday (May 1), the South Korean group won two awards at the Billboard Music Awards (for top duo or group and best social artist). On Saturday (May 4), the septet kicked off its global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” stadium tour at the Rose Bowl Stadium in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad