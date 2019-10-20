×

Bruce Springsteen Returns to NJ Hometown for Surprise ‘Western Stars’ Introduction

Bruce Springsteen arrives for the New York special screening of the documentary film 'Western Stars' at the Metrograph Theatre in New York, New York, USA, 16 October 2019.New York Special Screening - Western Stars, USA - 16 Oct 2019
CREDIT: PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Bruce Springsteen returned to his hometown of Freehold, New Jersey to offer a surprise introduction to the first public multiplex viewing of his concert/documentary film, “Western Stars.”

Dressed simply in a brown jacket, Springsteen took a moment to say a few words at the AMC Freehold 14 movie theater on Saturday night.

“We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I tried to figure out a way to get the music to you,” the 70-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer told the audience.

After making a few brief remarks about filming the movie at his barn in Colts Neck, and in Joshua Tree National Park, Springsteen asked a small favor.

“If you have applause, I would save it for the end of the film,” he said. “Because the ending and the pacing of the film has its own message.”<

“Thanks for coming out,” he continued. “Thanks for supporting me all these years, and enjoy ‘Western Stars.'”

Demand for the movie at home was so great it screened in two theaters, 4 and 9, with Springsteen popping into both, said attendee Pete Maimone, who posted video of one of the appearances.

This was the second time in a month Springsteen returned to Freehold. In September, he came in for the opening of the exhibit “Springsteen: His Hometown,” performing one song with Joe Grushecky at the grand opening. The exhibit is currently on display at the Monmouth County Historical Association on Court Street in Freehold.

“Western Stars,” which Springsteen co-directed with longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, opens nationwide Oct. 25, after two nights of public sneak previews in select theaters, held Saturday night and again this coming Wednesday.

