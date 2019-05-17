×
Bruce Springsteen Drops ‘There Goes My Miracle,’ Second Song From New Album

Jem Aswad

Bruce Springsteen FYSEE Opening Night with Bruce Springsteen & Martin Scorsese, Raleigh Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 05 May 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Late last night Bruce Springsteen dropped “There Goes My Miracle,” the second single from his upcoming LP “Western Stars.” Like the first single, “Hello Sunshine,” it’s in the spirit of late-1960s orchestrated pop songs by Glen Campbell, Burt Bacharach and others.

Springsteen described the album, which has been finished for several years, in Variety’s 2017 cover story. “That album is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ’70s: Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write. And also, it’s a singer-songwriter record. It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more ‘Tunnel of Love’ and ‘Devils and Dust,’ but it’s not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives.”

However, it’s unclear how much attention he will be devoting to the album after its release on June 14 — he recently revealed that he’s already written songs for a forthcoming E Street Band album that he plans to tour behind.

“It just came out of almost nowhere,” he told Martin Scorsese at a Netflix event in Los Angeles. “And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, ‘I’m not f—ed, all right? There’ll be another tour!”

