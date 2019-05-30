×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song and Video, ‘Tucson Train’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

This morning Bruce Springsteen released “Tuscon Train,” a third song from his forthcoming album, “Western Stars.” The clip was directed by Thom Zimny, who helmed the Netflix special of “Springsteen on Broadway” and other projects with the Boss over the years. The black-and-white video features many of the musicians who appear on his new album, including his wife/backing singer Patti Scialfa and several string players.

While the song continues the sound Springsteen has described for the album in Variety’s 2017 cover story — “Southern California pop music of the ’70s: Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records” — unlike the previous two songs he released, “Hello Sunshine” and “There Goes My Miracle” — he sings in a very Springsteen voice: deep, guttural and unmistakable. Its debt to the influences lies in the strings and the subject matter, which is quite similar to Webb-penned hits for Campbell such as “Wichita Lineman” and “Galveston.”

Related

However, it’s unclear how much attention he will be devoting to the album after its release on June 14 — he recently revealed that he’s already written songs for a forthcoming E Street Band album that he plans to tour behind.

“It just came out of almost nowhere,” he told Martin Scorsese at a Netflix event in Los Angeles. “And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, ‘I’m not f—ed, all right? There’ll be another tour!”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Music

  • Kanye West Talks About His ‘Sprained

    Kanye West Talks About His ‘Sprained Brain’ in New David Letterman Preview

    Kanye West talks about mental health and his bipolar condition in a third clip released today from his forthcoming interview with David Letterman. The host asks, “What is the mechanism that is malfunctioning in your brain — do you know?” West’s response is similar to many descriptions of a manic state. “I wouldn’t be able [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song and

    Bruce Springsteen Drops New Song and Video, ‘Tucson Train’

    This morning Bruce Springsteen released “Tuscon Train,” a third song from his forthcoming album, “Western Stars.” The clip was directed by Thom Zimny, who helmed the Netflix special of “Springsteen on Broadway” and other projects with the Boss over the years. The black-and-white video features many of the musicians who appear on his new album, including [...]

  • Richard Madden, Taron Egerton, Jamie BellParamount

    'Rocketman' Team Celebrates Elton John's Legacy at New York Premiere

    Welcome to the whimsical, sometimes tragic, wholly musical world of Sir Elton John. On Wednesday, fans lined up at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center donning their “rock and roll” star-shaped sunglasses and colorful wigs to celebrate the U.S. premiere of Elton John’s musical biopic “Rocketman.” Before the film, actors and filmmakers gathered on [...]

  • Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With

    Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With Hourlong iHeartRadio Special

    In advance of Friday’s release of “Rocketman,” the “fantasy musical” celebrating the life and music of Elton John, the man himself will be on an hourlong iHeartRadio special Thursday (May 30) at 5 p.m. ET/PT. According to the announcement, Elton will “personally introduce his favorite hits of all time and share captivating stories” across more [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez Signs With L.A. Reid's Hitco

    Jennifer Lopez has signed with L.A. Reid’s Hitco, Variety has confirmed with sources close to the singer. Lopez was signed to Epic Records when Reid ran the label — he exited in May 2017 following an accusation of sexual harassment by a former employee — though it never materialized in a full album under his [...]

  • Brandi Carlile and Hanseroth twins BMI

    Brandi Carlile and Collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth Sign With BMI

    After recently signing with Atlas Music Publishing, Brandi Carlile and her collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth have made the movie to a new publishing rights organization, too, with BMI announcing today that the PRO has signed the trio to a long-term deal. “We are thrilled to have the incomparable Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim [...]

  • Rob Thomas

    Concert Review: Rob Thomas Tour Launch Is 'Smooth' Sailing

    Three songs into the launch of his “Chip Tooth Smile” tour, Rob Thomas took a moment to issue a disclaimer: that “f— ups” were possible on this first show of a six-week trek. It had been a minute since he last performed as a solo artist, and though the Jersey shore was a stone’s throw [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad