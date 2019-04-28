×
Bruce Springsteen Shares Memories In Surprise Appearance at Asbury Park Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen'Springsteen on Broadway' closing night, Walter Kerr Theater, New York, USA - 15 Dec 2018Final performance of the Tony Award Winning Play "Springsteen On Broadway" at the Walter Kerr Theater
CREDIT: Debra L Rothenberg/REX/Shutterstock

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival for a viewing of his own documentary of clips culled from the Bruce Springsteen Archives Saturdsy at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park.

The presentation featured rare and never before seen performances of Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Bottom Line, Hammersmith Odeon, Apollo Theater, Jazzfest (with the Seeger Sessions Band) and more. Directed by Thom Zimney with footage shot by Barry Rebo, the film offered fans a look at different periods of the band starting with the band performing a cover of “When You Walk in the Room” by the Searchers.
“I’ve lived many lives,” Springsteen said on stage during a Q&A with Zimney moderated by Chris Phillips of Backstreets Magazine. “I never saw any of that myself.”
Springsteen added that the band was “superstitious about being filmed in the early days”— a reason they never did television appearances.
“You either think you are more handsome than you actually are, or you think you sound better than you actually do,” he said.
The 69-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Faner was relaxed, dressed simply in a black sweater and continually cracking jokes about YouTube. He fondly recalled the Bottom Line shows as the time the band was first considered “a contender” and reminisced about writing “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” as a goodbye song as he knew his life was about to change.
After watching what was preserved— particularly David Sancious at the keyboards for “New York City Serenade” in 1973 and Clarence Clemons’ last ever performance In Buffalo— he said he is thankful a camera captured it all
In particular, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was pleased with the impact a performance of “My City of Ruins” at Jazzfest in 2006. He hinted that he would love to see a full video of that show be released.
That appearance  — with a band that featured Richie “La Bamba” Rosenberg and full horns—ranks among his top five favorite performances, he said.
Also chronicled: a 1996 acoustic version circa 1996 of “The Promised Land” in Freehold and wife Patti Scialfa singing “Tell Him” at the Stone Pony in 1984. Springsteen recounted this performance — which also features former Bon Jovi touring guitarist Bobby Bandiera—nightly during his Broadway show, “Springsteen on Broadway.”
Springsteen will make another appearance in the film, “Asbury Park: Riot and Redemption Rock and Roll.” It includes a performance filmed at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park with fellow E Street Band member Steve Van Zandt and an interview filmed at the king shuttered club, the Upstage.
Before heading back out to the boardwalk, Springsteen shared the most important part of good filmmaking: “Do I look good?”

