Bruce Springsteen Shares Memories In Surprise Appearance at Asbury Park Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival for a viewing of his own documentary of clips culled from the Bruce Springsteen Archives Saturdsy at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park. The presentation featured rare and never [...]
Luke Bryan, who headlined the first night of the 2018 Stagecoach Festival, is still touring behind his “What Makes You Country” album. What does make him country, you may ask, if you haven’t heard the song of the same name, which offers a list of potential differentiators? The list is a pretty long one, but [...]
Jay-Z and Nas, living hip-hop legends and former arch foes, stood side by side on the Webster Hall stage Friday night, after 10 fiery minutes of swapping some of their best verses. “I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to duplicate that again,” a tuxedo-clad Jay told the sold-out hometown crowd, about a third [...]
There’s a lot of talk these days about empowerment in the music industry. “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (“The Celluloid Closet”), is a no-frills documentary that tells the enthralling story of one of the most powerful women in the history of pop music, and the movie [...]
Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” ignited a wave of activism, and the network will explore the wide-reaching effects of the doc in a follow-up two-hour special, “Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact.” It will be hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien and is set to debut Saturday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The special will examine the [...]
There’s a reason nightlife impresario John Terzian named his exclusive West Hollywood eatery “The Nice Guy” — it’s a perfect summation of his own stature in Los Angeles as the most approachable arbiter of late-night cool. The owner and co-founder of The H.Wood Group oversees an expansive slate of properties, including Bootsy Bellows on Sunset [...]
Willie Nelson is about to turn 86, on either April 29 or 30, depending. (There’s an audio interview in which he explains the waffling. “I just do both days,” he says.) Meanwhile, in June, he’ll be releasing a new studio album, “Ride Me Back Home” — but just how far along that is into his [...]