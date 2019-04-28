Bruce Springsteen Shares Memories In Surprise Appearance at Asbury Park Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival for a viewing of his own documentary of clips culled from the Bruce Springsteen Archives Saturdsy at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park.

The presentation featured rare and never before seen performances of Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Bottom Line, Hammersmith Odeon, Apollo Theater, Jazzfest (with the Seeger Sessions Band) and more. Directed by Thom Zimney with footage shot by Barry Rebo, the film offered fans a look at different periods of the band starting with the band performing a cover of “When You Walk in the Room” by the Searchers.

“I’ve lived many lives,” Springsteen said on stage during a Q&A with Zimney moderated by Chris Phillips of Backstreets Magazine. “I never saw any of that myself.”

Springsteen added that the band was “superstitious about being filmed in the early days”— a reason they never did television appearances.

“You either think you are more handsome than you actually are, or you think you sound better than you actually do,” he said.