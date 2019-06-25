×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard Announces Debut Solo Album, Fall Tour

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s been a long wait for new music from Alabama Shakes, whose second release, “Sound & Color,” debuted at No. 1 in 2015 and went on to win multiple Grammys and be nominated for album of the year. But while the group itself has been dormant of late, its singer/songwriter, Brittany Howard, has been busy on her own. She’s just announced her first solo album, “Jaime,” for Sept. 20 release, along with a 17-show fall tour of America.

“To me, there is no time off — I’m a creative person and I need to create, or I just feel weird, not fully human,” Howard said in a statement announcing the album. She told Rolling Stone she’d informed the band in a meeting last year that she needed time to branch out on her own and “be in control of everything: the music, the arrangements, all that stuff. And when am I going to do it if not now?”

She did work with one Alabama Shakes member, bassist Zac Cockrell, on her solo debut, but rounded out her core ensemble with keyboardist Robert Glasper, an acclaimed jazz recording artist in his own right, and drummer Nate Smith. While she shares guitar duties in Alabama Shakes, she took on the lion’s share of that herself here.

Related

“I turned 30 and I was like, ‘What do I want the rest of my life to look like?'” Howard said. “Do I want to play the same songs until I’m 50 and then retire, or do I do something that’s scarier for me? Do I want people to understand me and know me, do I want to tell them my story? I’m very private, but my favorite work is when people are being honest and really doing themselves.”

The album is named after Howard’s late sister, Jaime. “The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” said the singer. “But the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”

Howard’s tour begins Aug. 17 with two shows in Asheville, NC, followed quickly by a night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Other stops include nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre (Sept. 24), L.A.’s Theatre at Ace Hotel (Oct. 8-9) and Austin’s ACL Festival (Oct. 5) before the trek winds down in Atlanta Oct. 13. Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday.

Howard talked with Variety‘s Shirley Halperin at a Citi conference last week about her experiences bucking the odds as Alabama Shakes enjoyed an unlikely but triumphant rise. “Right from the get-go I had a really hard time because I was a woman and wanted to play guitar and front the band and nobody wanted nothin’ to do with it,” Howard said. “They said I looked strange, I was too tall, wrong color skin to be playing rock n’ roll music so no one wanted anything to do with me because they’re like this is never gonna get off the ground. Well, four Grammys later… I did it my way and I was never gonna give up and I was never gonna listen to what anyone else had to say about what I wanted to do,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Music

  • Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard Announces Debut

    Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard Announces Debut Solo Album, Fall Tour

    It’s been a long wait for new music from Alabama Shakes, whose second release, “Sound & Color,” debuted at No. 1 in 2015 and went on to win multiple Grammys and be nominated for album of the year. But while the group itself has been dormant of late, its singer/songwriter, Brittany Howard, has been busy [...]

  • Lil Nas X arrives at the

    Lil Nas X, Young Thug, Jamie XX Highlight Adult Swim Festival Lineup

    The second annual Adult Swim Festival is set to take place on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium. Music acts on the bill include Lil Nas X (pictured), Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Dethklok, Captain Murphy and Tierra Whack, among many others. Additional offerings include comedy [...]

  • Katy Perry clock ticking

    Looking for a Summer Hit? Put a Ticking Clock in Your Song, Plus Other Pop Signifiers

    With the summer officially under way, it’s time to ponder what stands the best chance of becoming that anthem blasting out of car radios, dominating streaming playlists and capturing earbuds coast-to-coast as the weather heats up. According to Hit Songs Deconstructed’s David Penn, who founded the music data and analytics company in 2011 with his [...]

  • Rihanna at the BET Awards, Show,

    Rihanna's 2019 Album: Everything We Know So Far About 'R9'

    Rihanna clearly hasn’t spent all her time “day drinking” lately. There was a method behind the madness of seeing her in seemingly carefree mode as she downed shots with Seth Myers last week on late-night TV. She was in full promotion mode — but for the Fenty fashion line, a new designer label she’s launching [...]

  • James Blake

    James Blake Signs Publishing Deal With Pulse Music Group

    James Blake has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Pulse Music Group. Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of Pulse Music Group, and Maria Egan, president and head of creative, announced the signing for future works. Already a Grammy winner earlier this year (for “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Future, from [...]

  • Singer-rapper Psy performs during the 70th

    YG Agency Boss Quits as K-Pop Scandals Expand

    Yang Hyun-suk last week resigned from his remaining positions at YG Entertainment. The talent agency he co-founded is deeply mired in a series of inter-linked scandals that stretch from drugs to prostitution. Problems started with the band Bigbang and its star Seungri, but now also encompass other YG artists. Hwang Bo-kyung was appointed as the [...]

  • Michael JacksonMichael Jackson Concert, Los Angeles,

    Michael Jackson Estate Issues Statement of Support on 10th Anniversary of His Death

    Michael Jackson’s estate issued a statement Monday in support of the late pop star on the 10th anniversary of his death amid an ongoing battle over his reputation and legacy. The statement described Jackson as a “gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian” whose continued influence in dance, fashion, music and art has made him “more important [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad