Britney Spears Posts Video Reassuring Fans ‘All Is Well’

Britney Spears took to Instagram Tuesday to reassure her fans that “all is well” after some expressed fears for her well-being.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you that are concerned about me,” she said in a video. “All is well, my family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety, so I just needed time to deal, but don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

In the caption, Spears wrote that she wanted to check in because “things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!”

“I am trying to take a moment for myself,” the post continued, “but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

She referenced fake emails that she says were created by her former manager Sam Lufti years ago, though it was not immediately clear what emails she was referring to.

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she wrote. “Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.”

Spears checked into a mental health facility earlier this month after canceling her Vegas residency due to her father’s ill health. Some fans took to West Hollywood Monday to protest, evidently believing Spears was being held against her will.

See the video below.