Britney Spears Checks Into Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has checked into a psychiatric facility after suffering from emotional distress, a source confirms to Variety.

The 37 year-old singer was admitted over a week ago, as first reported by TMZ, and is expected to remain in treatment for 30 days.

Spears has been troubled the past year by her father’s health crisis. Jamie Spears recently underwent a second surgery to fix a ruptured colon.

In November, the “…Baby, One More Time” pop star put her Las Vegas residency on hold to look after her Dad. She wrote on Instagram: “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”