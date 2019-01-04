Britney Spears Postpones ‘Domination’ Shows Due to Father’s Illness

Britney Spears abruptly announced Friday that she is postponing her new “Domination” show in Las Vegas due to her father’s recent illness. It was unclear at press time when the shows will be rescheduled.

In a statement, her rep said the singer is taking “an indefinite work hiatus putting her ‘Britney: Domination’ launch run at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort on hold until further notice. She has made this decision to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness.” The show was scheduled to launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

Two months ago, her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a ruptured colon and was rushed into surgery in Las Vegas, and remained in the hospital for 28 days. “After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement reads.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Britney said in the statement. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you,” she added.

Refunds are available at original point of purchase. For more information please contact Ticketmaster customer service at 800-745-3000.

Early in 2018, Spears wrapped a four-year run at Planet Hollywood’s Axis Theater. The show helped rebrand the city as a music destination as scores of tourists were able to take in hits like “Baby… One More Time,” “Toxic” and “Oops I did It Again” in an environment offering VIP services and top-notch stage production.

Spears recently wrapped a European tour with Pitbull as opener. According to Pollstar, the pop star grossed $2.38 million performing at Paris’ 15,000-capacity AccorHotels Arena on Aug 28 and 29.