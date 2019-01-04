×

Britney Spears Postpones ‘Domination’ Shows Due to Father’s Illness

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britney Spears
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears abruptly announced Friday that she is postponing her new “Domination” show in Las Vegas due to her father’s recent illness. It was unclear at press time when the shows will be rescheduled.

In a statement, her rep said the singer is taking “an indefinite work hiatus putting her ‘Britney: Domination’ launch run at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort on hold until further notice. She has made this decision to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness.” The show was scheduled to launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

Related

Two months ago, her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a ruptured colon and was rushed into surgery in Las Vegas, and remained in the hospital for 28 days. “After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement reads.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Britney said in the statement. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time.  I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you,” she added.

Refunds are available at original point of purchase. For more information please contact Ticketmaster customer service at 800-745-3000.

Early in 2018, Spears wrapped a four-year run at Planet Hollywood’s Axis Theater. The show helped rebrand the city as a music destination as scores of tourists were able to take in hits like “Baby… One More Time,” “Toxic” and “Oops I did It Again” in an environment offering VIP services and top-notch stage production.

Spears recently wrapped a European tour with Pitbull as opener. According to Pollstar, the pop star grossed $2.38 million performing at Paris’ 15,000-capacity AccorHotels Arena on Aug 28 and 29.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Music

  • Britney Spears

    Britney Spears Postpones 'Domination' Shows Due to Father's Illness

    Britney Spears abruptly announced Friday that she is postponing her new “Domination” show in Las Vegas due to her father’s recent illness. It was unclear at press time when the shows will be rescheduled. In a statement, her rep said the singer is taking “an indefinite work hiatus putting her ‘Britney: Domination’ launch run at Park Theater at [...]

  • Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs at

    Jeff Tweedy Discusses His New Memoir, New Solo Album and More Direct New Attitude

    After reading Jeff Tweedy’s straightforward, plainspoken memoir, “Let’s Go (So We Can Come Back)” — with a title that was taken from a saying of his father’s, who preferred staying in the house, hence his directive to leave so they could return — it may strike you that the Wilco frontman could easily duplicate Bruce [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to

    Republic Records Promotes Jonathan Briggs to VP of Commerce

    Republic Records has promoted Jonathan Briggs to vice president of commerce, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the label’s executive vice president of commerce, streaming and digital strategy. He will be based in the label’s Santa Monica office. Briggs joined the label’s commerce team in 2014 as director and was promoted to senior director in 2016. In his new [...]

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • Justin Timberlake House

    Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Lose Out on Sale of Lower Manhattan Penthouse

    After more than 200 days on the market with declining price tags that started at nearly $8 million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre at the swanky, Gwathmey Siegel-designed Soho Mews building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for its full asking price of $6.35 million. Though they can certainly [...]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Will Air as Planned, Despite Legal Threat

    The Lifetime network’s three-part special, “Surviving R. Kelly,” will air beginning tonight as planned despite a legal threat from the singer, a rep for the network told Variety. “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories,” the statement reads. “The documentary will air as scheduled, starting tonight at 9pm ET/PT.” The special — reviewed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad