Brandy to Receive President’s Award at 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Brandy
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Brandy has been named as the recipient of the BMI President’s Award at the 2019 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, taking place in Atlanta on Aug. 29.

The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum artist, who’s worked with revered icons like Diana Ross and Whitney Houston, is recognized not only for her six studio albums but also the many characters she’s portrayed on TV shows such as “Moesha,” “The Game” and, most recently, Lee Daniels’ “Star,” as Cassie Brown (a role she may reprise in the show’s rumored upcoming TV movie).

“As a singer/songwriter, actress and humanitarian, Brandy is a triple threat in every sense of the word,” said BMI VP creative Catherine Brewton, who will host the event alongside BMI president/CEO Mike O’Neill. “Her timeless hits about love and heartbreak were anthems to many coming of age during the ’90s and secured her place in R&B history.”

She’s also working on a new album, her first studio LP since “Two Eleven” in 2012. The unnamed album is set to be released later this year. Additionally, the singer was seen featured on projects by Anderson .Paak and Daniel Caesar, “Ventura” and “Case Study 01,” respectively. Both albums were released earlier in 2019.

Past recipients of the honor include fellow R&B songstress Toni Braxton, rapper Ludacris, “Superfly” singer Curtis Mayfield and former Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am.

